Tourism New Zealand is inviting UK agents to take part in a unique four-part virtual fam trip series, taking place from 29th September until the 1st December 2021. Agents will be taken on a series of immersive, high octane and educational journeys across the diverse landscapes of New Zealand. The virtual trips will be brought to life by passionate local tourism operators, filmed in first person, who will guide agents through different experiences as if in real time: from sea kayaking around Auckland in the North Island; to cruising along Doubtful Sound in Fiordland National Park in the South Island.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO