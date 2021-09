The U.K. aviation industry faces further uncertainty with the Guardian reporting that EasyJet was the target of an “unsolicited preliminary takeover approach” from another airline. Bloomberg and multiple other sources including the Guardian have identified Hungarian-based carrier Wizz Air as the potential aggressor, though the airline’s spokesperson offered no comment. EasyJet’s board rejected the offer, which came as the U.K. airline launched a £1.2 billion ($1.66 billion) call for funds to assist with its pandemic recovery.

