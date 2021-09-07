One injured in Adams County collision
A Kennewick man was injured Sunday afternoon in a collision on state Route 26, 7 miles west of Washtucna, in Adams County. Mugtaba Y. Kori, 23, was driving a silver 2002 Acura just before 3:15 p.m. west on state Route 26, near milepost 76, when the car veered to the right, went down an embankment and rolled several times before coming to rest on the driver’s side in a field 30-50 yards from the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.columbiabasinherald.com
Comments / 0