Fire burns wildland near Blue Heron Park

MOSES LAKE — A fire on wildland adjacent to Blue Heron park burned about 30 acres Friday afternoon.

Moses Lake Fire Department Capt. Brandon Burns said the fire, adjacent to 111 Westshore Dr. NE, didn’t cause any property damage.

The fire started at a homeless camp next to the park and was reported about 4:30 p.m., Burns said. Fire crews were on the scene until about 10 p.m. They also returned to check the scene on Saturday, he said.

The fire was difficult to access due to the terrain and the sandy ground, Burns said. Fire crews decided it was best to burn out some of the remaining areas, he said, which they did. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 assisted.