Experts predict that the blockchain market will grow around $20 billion USD every year and continue to do so until the end of 2024. Blockchains were initially used to secure transactions, but are now expanding rapidly into areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), healthcare, telecommunications, transport and retail. It comes naturally that enterprises and smaller businesses will start to look at how they can employ the blockchain to their advantage. Currently, multiple blockchain ecosystems are starting to focus on next-generation consumer applications. One such ecosystem is Phoenix Global.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO