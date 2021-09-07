Weekend prep roundup: Royal football shuts out Ellensburg to start season

Football

Royal 41, Ellensburg 0

Royal High School kept up its title defense with a road shutout of Ellensburg High School Friday, led by 224 yards passing and four touchdowns from senior quarterback Derek Bergeson. Avery Ellis led on the ground for the Knights with 101 yards and two scores on 12 attempts. Luke Bergeson led the receivers with six catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Derek Bergeson led the team with five tackles, including one for a loss, while Elijah Jenks came down with an interception.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Cusick 14

ACH got off to a great start, outscoring Cusick High School 44-0 in the first quarter. Despite finishing the game with zero passing yards, the ACH Warriors had 386 yards rushing led by Dane Isaak with 116 and Grady Murray with 91.

The Warriors defense recovered two fumbles, grabbed one interception and finished with three sacks.

Warden 52, White Swan 8

Cael Cox led Warden High School in the home opener with 155 yards rushing, three touchdowns and five tackles on defense. Garrett Chamberlain finished with 90 yards rushing and one score, while Hector De La Cruz finished with two touchdowns and 105 yards rushing.

Israel Hernandez led the defense with eight tackles, as well as making three catches on offense for 22 yards. Cason Cox nabbed an interception and six tackles on defense while Zach Elizalde finished with both a passing and rushing touchdown on top of 5 tackles at linebacker.

Quincy 0, Okanogan 41

Gavin Longwill led the Quincy High School Jacks on the ground rushing against Okanogan High School last weekend. Quincy was unable to get much going on offense, finishing with just 84 total yards to 404 for their opponents.

Other scores:

Wahluke 25, Grandview 28

Othello 28, Connell 21

Ephrata 7, Riverside 28

Girls soccer

Othello 6, Sunnyside 1

Hailee Guzman nabbed a hat trick with three goals, while Naraiah Guzman and Grace Rocha both added a goal each. Janelly Verduzco finished with three assists.