MLP: Her and me won’t butcher pronouns

Coeur d'Alene Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Language Person, that galling grammar snob, admits to her share of fauxs-pas, but never with pronouns. When she hears, “Me and him are going …” or “It was her and I,” your MLP experiences those spine-shattering creepy crawlies, like the screech of nails on a chalkboard (would that chalkboards still existed, sniff sniff).

Rogersville Review

Bookends: Oh Honey, that’s Slander

How are you all today? I hope your day is full of everything happy. I, however, am not too happy right now. I’ll get back to happy, I always manage to climb my way out of any slime someone throws at me and have joy again. But right now, I’m madder than a hatter. Some darling woman has slandered me. To my daughter!
Slate

My Friends Want Me to Use Gender-Neutral Pronouns for Their Baby

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a single, childless woman in my early 30s. My friends “John” and “Lily” recently had a baby who was born male. They have decided to give their child a gender-neutral name, “Sam,” and only refer to Sam using the pronouns they/them. John and Lily insist that everyone else does this as well, because “we don’t know what Sam’s gender identity will end up being.” I certainly agree that when Sam grows older, they should be free to choose whatever gender identity and pronouns feel right to them. But it seems strange to me to insist on they/them while Sam is still a baby, and almost like it’s pressuring Sam to not be cisgender. Just based on probability, it’s most likely Sam will end up being cis, so why not start with that and then change as necessary? I’m not planning on saying anything to John and Lily about this; I’m just genuinely curious, especially since I would like to have a child in the future. Is this normal? Should everyone refer to children by gender-neutral pronouns until we are told otherwise?
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Pronouns

Research suggests that pronoun use offers a window into emotional and relational states. A study showed a correlation between depression and an increase in the use of "I-words." Researchers also found that increased use of "we-words" indicates a greater focus on community. Remember the last time you disagreed with someone?...
nwaonline.com

OPINION | READ TO ME: See the cat. See the blue cat. See the blue cat pretend to be a dog.

“See the Dog: Three Stories About a Cat” by David LaRochelle, illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka (Candlewick Press, Sept. 14, 2021), ages 4-8, 64 pages, $8.99. Pretty much every American schoolchild early in life is handed a primer, a picture book with rudimentary sentences like "See Spot. See Spot run. Run, Spot, run." Primers are cultural touchstones, and so a writer can make a lot of Americans laugh out loud by subverting the expectations set up by the primer form.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Coeur d'Alene Press

JONES: Misinformed opinions

The “Guest Opinion” from Jim Jones accuses Dr. Ryan Cole of misinformation. His opinion is just an opinion made from medical boards and associations that align with big pharmas. Dr. Ryan Cole is just one of among many doctors in the U.S. and overseas with similar assessments of COVID-19 vaccines.
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: Sometimes we wonder what unfailing means

Jehanne Dubrow’s finely crafted sonnet, her own “simple machine,” reminds us so well of that moment, full of contradictory emotions, when the things we think are “unfailing”, fail us. She reflects on the fear of having to put aside an old, cherished thing to acquire what she calls “clean and bright” things. In the end, time wins.
southcooknews.com

Getting Sucked Down the Rabbit Hole: Tribes, Filter Bubbles, Identity Fusion and Conspiracy Theories on September 16

Moraine Valley Community College recently issued the following announcement. GETTING SUCKED DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE: TRIBES, FILTER BUBBLES, IDENTITY FUSION AND CONSPIRACY THEORIES. September 16, 2021. 1:00 pm-2:15 pm. Location: Online. Link : Join via Webex. Why do so many well-meaning, intelligent people get sucked down the rabbit hole of...
gamecritics.com

Backbone Review

HIGH The air of hopelessness. LOW Some technically-poor transitions between scenes. WTF Pretty much everything, but that would be spoiling it…. Backbone is one of the most fascinating videogames I’ve played in a long time, and it’s not even because I was in the shoes of an anthropomorphic raccoon in a dystopian 20th-century Vancouver. In fact, while praise for the distinct art style, smooth animation and gorgeous pixel art is well-deserved, it all takes a backseat to the game’s fascinating ideas.
normsmilfordblog.com

Be careful with your words…

Pastor Freed used this quote today in his blog, Jack’s Winning Words – “Lord, keep your arm around my shoulder and your hand over my mouth.” (Unknown) Also today’s quote of the day from a site that I get a daily feed from had this quote – “To be careful with people and with words was a rare and beautiful thing.” (Benjamin Alire Sáenz)
Coeur d'Alene Press

Leadership through loving others

COEUR d'ALENE — Forty-one years of working with kids, parents, teachers and school administrators was an educational journey and labor of love for a recently published author and retired veteran of education. Harry Amend, a Spokane native and resident of Rathdrum, left a path to medical school to meet his...
Gamespot

Life Is Strange: True Colors Chapter 5 Guide - Dream Puzzle, Confronting Jed

Congrats! You've made it to the end of Life is Strange: True Colors. There aren't many major choices to make in Chapter 5: "Side B" as this chapter delivers on the consequences of your actions. There is, however, one missable choice you'll need to make in order to determine what ending Alex gets. There's an escape room puzzle you have to beat too.
theherbalacademy.com

Deep Breath Osha and Echinacea Syrup Recipe

A go-to urban herbalism recipe is the Deep Breath Osha and Echinacea Syrup Recipe below. This formula can be used for acute lung support or as a daily preventative and immune-booster. Although cities are full of exciting opportunities, culture, and entertainment, their industrial nature creates a polluted environment with compromised...
thevoice.us

No humor cause: Seeing a hoax; no care for child

You’ve all most likely heard the latest virus news that hospital ERs are being overrun by antivaxxers, some of whom have taken horse medicine, or something else such as Tender Vittles to fend off COVID-19.. Let’s see, antivaxxers won’t take an FDA-approved vaccination to prevent COVID-19, but they’ll take equine medicine suggested by Mister Ed, or from a member of another species they heard on Fox News. So what are horses supposed to do when the Walmart pharmacy is all out of their dewormer because the antivaxxers are buying it up to dump in their Slurpees?
Coeur d'Alene Press

The stay-at-home dad: A warning from the future

Please consider using ear protection when frequenting noisy events, and do whatever you can to shield your babies from loud noises. They risk permanent damage. I received this message from the future. Really. Plenty of parents know about the importance of proper ear care from their pediatrician or from reading...
