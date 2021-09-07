MLP: Her and me won’t butcher pronouns

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a single, childless woman in my early 30s. My friends “John” and “Lily” recently had a baby who was born male. They have decided to give their child a gender-neutral name, “Sam,” and only refer to Sam using the pronouns they/them. John and Lily insist that everyone else does this as well, because “we don’t know what Sam’s gender identity will end up being.” I certainly agree that when Sam grows older, they should be free to choose whatever gender identity and pronouns feel right to them. But it seems strange to me to insist on they/them while Sam is still a baby, and almost like it’s pressuring Sam to not be cisgender. Just based on probability, it’s most likely Sam will end up being cis, so why not start with that and then change as necessary? I’m not planning on saying anything to John and Lily about this; I’m just genuinely curious, especially since I would like to have a child in the future. Is this normal? Should everyone refer to children by gender-neutral pronouns until we are told otherwise?

