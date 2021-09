Jessica Rodriguez is a Natchitoches native who is now a medical student training to be a physician at the LSUHS School of Medicine in Shreveport. We were in the anatomy lab preparing for our final exam of the course when the professor walked in and got everyone’s attention. She announced that we all were to leave, the school was moving online and would have no more in person contact for an unknown amount of time. Dazed and confused we gathered our things and began to leave wondering what this meant for the future. Then we joined the rest of the world as we watched selfless healthcare workers march into hospitals in need. We all have similar stories. The moments when we became aware of the gravity of the COVID-19 crisis will stick with us for the rest of our lives.

