(CBS4)– September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the CDC, trips to the emergency room due to suicide attempts increased during the pandemic. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) Whitney Kearney is a licensed professional counselor with the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. On CBSN Denver, she told us the pandemic has created additional challenges for everyone. Kearney says it’s important to practice self-care during these difficult times. She stresses the importance of maintaining healthy habits like exercise, eating well, and getting enough sleep. “We are certainly seeing an increase in symptoms of anxiety and depression, even in individuals that maybe have never experienced these...

DENVER, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO