CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Unsworth departure opens up battle over future of BBC News

By Jim Waterson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEp1h_0boWPN0q00
Sir Cliff Richard Trial, London, UK-25 Apr 2018<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock (9642063j) Fran Unsworth, Head of BBC News, arrives at the High Court in the trial of Sir Cliff Richard who is suing the BBC for invasion of privacy.This follows a police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire in August 2014 involving a police helicopter following an allegation of sexual assault. Sir Cliff Richard Trial, London, UK-25 Apr 2018 Photograph: Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock

Fran Unsworth, the BBC’s director of news and current affairs, has announced she will leave the corporation early next year, creating a vacancy for one of the most powerful jobs in British media.

Her departure, first reported by the Guardian , is likely to set off a competitive and politicised recruitment process to find her replacement, at a time when government relations with the BBC are at a low and ministers are negotiating over the future of the licence fee.

Leading internal candidates for the top job, which gives unrivalled ability to shape the national news agenda, include Unsworth’s deputies, Jonathan Munro and Jamie Angus. However, there is already speculation within the BBC that the director general, Tim Davie, may be tempted to recruit an external candidate, a move that could open the door to more government-pleasing candidates.

Unsworth, who has worked at the BBC for more than four decades, said in a statement: “After more than 40 years with the BBC, I have decided that the time is right for me to hand on the job of leading the world’s best news organisation.

“I have had a ringside seat at some momentous events, including the Falklands war, the Troubles in Northern Ireland, wars in the Middle East, the death of Princess Diana, 9/11 and countless general elections. It has been a great privilege.

“The jobs I’ve done have not always been easy. Undoubtedly, some were more fun than others. But I am proud to have done all of them – and to work for an organisation which has such a vital and precious role in the UK and around the world. The BBC is free of commercial and proprietorial pressure. Our bosses are the audiences we serve. I am honoured to have been be part of it.

“I leave BBC News in the hands of an incredibly strong team which is committed to remaining at the forefront of the world’s journalism. Through them, the BBC will be as relevant as it has been for the last 100 years. I am proud to have served BBC News and our audiences.”

Unsworth, a lifelong BBC employee, has held almost every senior position in BBC News including the top news job at the national broadcaster since January 2018, overseeing its news and current affairs output. She is one of a handful of senior executives who sits on the BBC board, the organisation responsible for setting the corporation’s overall strategy.

She is due to address staff on Tuesday afternoon about BBC News’ ongoing restructure and job cuts, in which many journalism roles will be moved outside London and other staff will take redundancy . The process was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many anxious staff unsure of their positions for more than a year.

During the first half of her stint as director of news, Unsworth found herself thrust into a brewing culture war. She dealt with the fallout of the Brexit referendum, criticism from Labour supporters that the BBC was undermining the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and attacks from an emboldened Conservative government who felt the BBC’s output was too leftwing .

More recently, she has overseen the BBC’s coverage during the coronavirus pandemic, keeping output on air as audiences turned to the corporation’s news services during lockdowns.


Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

New Zealand must foster belonging for all refugees in wake of terror attack

The New Lynn mall terror attack in west Auckland on Friday last week that left five people in hospital and the perpetrator shot dead underscores how isolation and a lack of belonging can create fertile ground for extremist ideas to take root. As the public conversation moves from descriptions of...
WORLD
The Independent

Andrew Neil lost, and GB News is now the Farage Channel. How the hell did that happen?

So that didn’t last long did it? The worst, most cringey, most chaotic, most ludicrous launch of a TV channel since L!veTV proceeds as many of us predicted, whingeing its paranoid way towards oblivion.As far as I can see, Andrew Neil – who you may have noticed has quit his role as chair and top public face of GB News – did about eight shows, lasted, nominally, around eight weeks in post and delivered one excellent interview with a front-rank politician.If all of GB News’ output was as good as Neil’s skewering of Rishi Sunak on who’s going to pay...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Cliff Richard
Person
Tim Davie
The Independent

Jess Brammar: Journalist who faced attacks over Brexit tweets set for top BBC news role

A former deputy editor of Newsnight and editor of HuffPost UK is set to become the BBC’s executive news editor, The Independent understands. The proposed appointment of Jess Brammar has been mired in controversy after No 10 ally and BBC board member Sir Robbie Gibb reportedly tried to stop her from being hired. Sources told The Financial Times that Sir Robbie, former communications director to Theresa May, had warned the BBC’s director of news Fran Unsworth in a text message that the government’s “fragile trust in the BBC will be shattered” if the appointment went ahead. However a BBC source...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc News#Bbc One#Bbc Board#Uk#The High Court#Sunningdale#British#Falklands#Labour#Conservative
riverbender.com

Veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil quits as chairman of GB News

LONDON (AP) — British broadcasting veteran Andrew Neil stepped down Monday as chairman of GB News, just three months after he launched it amid great fanfare to provide an alternative to an alleged “metropolitan elite” bias among the U.K.'s established news channels. GB News, which has struggled for viewers since...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Andrew Neil quits GB News after just eight shows

Andrew Neil has resigned as chairman and presenter of GB News, fuelling speculation that his departure could trigger an exodus of staff from the channel. The former Sunday Times editor and BBC interviewer confirmed weeks of speculation over his future by announcing he was stepping down from the fledgling news network.
CELEBRITIES
WKTV

Andrew Neil resigns as chair of GB News three months after network's launch

Andrew Neil has stepped down as chairman of GB News, just three months after the channel launched in the United Kingdom with a pledge to take on "woke warriors." Neil, a former BBC journalist with more than four decades of experience, will also abandon his prime time show, though he'll continue to make appearances on the channel as a guest commentator.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

BBC director of news criticises furore over Jess Brammar appointment

The BBC’s director of news has defended its impartiality and criticised abuse directed at a journalist whose appointment to run the BBC’s rolling news channels was confirmed on Wednesday. Jess Brammar, the former editor of HuffPost UK, was appointed executive editor of the BBC’s news channels, despite an attempt from...
BBC
Telegraph

BBC appoints Jess Brammar as executive news editor

The BBC has confirmed the appointment of Jess Brammar, formerly head of the Left-wing Huffington Post UK website, to an executive news role. The news was announced by Richard Sharp, the chairman of the BBC, during an appearance at a media conference. “Individual recruiting should be on merit and Jess got there on merit,” said Mr Sharp.
ENTERTAINMENT
New York Post

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of British PM Boris Johnson, dead at 79

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, the mother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, reportedly died Monday night in a London Hospital. She was 79. Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, died “suddenly and peacefully,” her family said in a statement to the Telegraph. Her cause of death was not immediately revealed. During the...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Back to the office battle opens up new divides

As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide. James Gorman, the boss of Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley, said in June that he...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy