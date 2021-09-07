CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Tired of unsightly wires? Here’s how to make the tech in your home tidier

By Liz Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Wbdw_0boWOuWQ00

Technology makes modern life easier in so many ways – but it can also be a real eyesore when it accumulates in the home.

Whether it’s a rat’s nest of tangled wires taking up space on your kitchen island, or work-from-home kit piling up in your living room, it doesn’t take long for tech to take over.

But there’s no need to unplug everything and commit to a life off-grid. Here are some step-by-step tips for getting your home tech tidy… 1. Go through everything

Hands up if you’ve got a box full of random cables that you’re too scared to throw away, but you’re not exactly sure what they’re for? It makes no sense to hold onto gadgets or chargers that are no longer useful, so gather all of your essential devices together and spend a satisfying hour or two matching everything up.

Anything that doesn’t have an obvious use should be put in a separate pile to responsibly get rid of.

2. Recycle the surplus

It goes without saying that old tech should never just be chucked in the general waste bin; electrical equipment often contains toxic substances, like mercury, that impact both the environment and human health.

If you’ve got a pile of old phones gathering dust, check out ecoATM – the recycling company has kiosks at select locations across England, Scotland and Wales and will pay you for handing in your unused units.

Meanwhile, Currys PC World also offer a free recycling programme in store, where you can drop off everything from old toasters to broken vacuum cleaners, regardless of whether you bought it from them or not.

WeeeCharity is your new best friend when it comes to ditching deadweight chargers too – book a slot on their website and they’ll come and collect them right from your doorstep.

3. Get some cable kit

If the sight of tentacle-like wires sprouting from your plug sockets is bringing you down, it might be time to invest in some reusable gear ties – we like Nite Ize’s Cordable Twist Ties (£5.99 for a pack of two, niteize.com) – which can be twisted and secured to keep cable lengths in a neat wrap.

Box cable organisers, like D-Line’s Cable Tidy Unit (from £10.45, homebase.com), hide unsightly jumbles of cables on the floor so you can tuck away any mess. We also like Peak Design’s Tech Pouch (£44.20, peakdesign.com) – a zip-up bag with loads of handy pockets for storing fiddly desk bits like headphones, a computer mouse and memory cards.

4. Stick it in a basket

You don’t need to spend loads of money to make sure your tech isn’t overwhelming you. Simply putting any work-from-home items, like keyboards and laptops, into a designated box or basket that can be stored in a cupboard can help minimise mess and clutter.

A tray basket in the living room can also help you keep remote controls and iPads in one place, minimising the risk of family arguments over misplaced tech.

5. Cut a hole

If you’ve got an old piece of furniture that you aren’t precious over, like a thrifted dining toom table or desk, you could drill a circular grommet hole so you can run your cables through it.

Obviously, you’ll need a good level of DIY skills and some experience of safely using a drill and hole saw to give this one a go.

6. Invest in charging furniture

In recent years, designers have responded to our tech organisation woes with furniture solutions that do away with the need for loads of charging cables.

For instance, Ikea recently launched range of smart furniture that incorporates hidden charging pads for giving your smartphone some juice without having to hunt around for your charger.

The range includes desk lamps and side tables, and there’s a neat little charging pad that accommodates up to three devices at one time, doing away with the need for multiple trailing charger cables on your kitchen worktops.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

One Small Thing That’s Making Your Home Look Run Down (and How to Fix It)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sergio Quezada, a Colorado-based home improvement specialist known as Mr. Jalapeño on social media, tackles cosmetic home improvement DIY projects, particularly around painting and drywall on his TikTok and Instagram channels. Recently, one of his DIY solutions went viral on TikTok, because it tackled one small thing that’s making your home look run down and tired — yet is so straightforward to fix.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
yankodesign.com

IKEA meets Tesla in these tech-enhanced furniture designed to make your home a smart one!

I truly believe the right furniture designs make or break a home! After all, furniture is an integral part of any home, it sets the tone for it and contributes to the essence of the home. You can express your tastes, preferences, and personality via the furniture pieces you choose for your living space. They are an extension of you. Now, as pleasing as aesthetic and visually intriguing furniture designs can be, people are now shifting towards furniture designs that are more focused on function and utility (that simply put make our lives a whole lot easier) and one such interesting genre is Smart Furniture! Tech-enhanced furniture is a whole new ballgame, catering to our multiple needs, and making our daily lives more comfortable. From smart work desks that run on food waste to smart beds that charge our devices and come along with an integrated home theatre system, smart furniture is in a league of its own! They’re an explosive meeting of IKEA and Tesla! And, we’re exploring a few super innovative and unique designs today.
INTERIOR DESIGN
oklahoman.com

Hate bugs? Here’s how to remove the ick factor from your home

If you hate bugs, you’re not alone. Nearly seven in 10 Americans can’t sleep if they know there’s an insect in the room, according to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll for Zevo. The same poll also found that two in three Americans would give up a month’s pay to...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Design#Wires#Smartphone#Ecoatm#Instagram A#Currys Pc World#Weeecharity#D Line#Homebase Com#Peak Design
Grazia

Here's A Quick And Easy Way To Refresh Your Home

Our passion for decorating that started during the pandemic is still going strong. Never before has the demand for products that can transform a room been so sky-high. And when it comes to giving your space a makeover, paint is key. The colour on your walls and ceiling has an enormous impact on a room; it immediately sets the mood, whether you want calm and peaceful or something more energising.
INTERIOR DESIGN
9to5Google

Roborock robot vacuums discounted as much as $400 in Labor Day Sale

Robot vacuums make keeping the house clean much easier, but they can come at a considerable cost for a quality option. This week, along with the Labor Day holiday, Roborock is discounting its flagship Roborock S7 vacuum and the trusty S6 with sales that cut up to $400 off the price.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Turn your old iPad into a new smart home hub for your kids. Here's how

Rumor has it that the new iPad Mini 6 may be coming this fall, just in time for the holiday season. You can expect it to have a USB-C port, a Smart Connector for keyboard attachments and other features similar to an iPad Air's. It's bound to be on your kid's wish list (and maybe yours, too) but what does that mean for the old Apple tablet stuffed away in the drawer? Maybe sell it for some extra cash? (If you do decide to sell, we have a handy guide on the best places to sell your old electronics.)
TECHNOLOGY
Apartment Therapy

Here’s Where to Find Stylish Pet Products to Fit Your Home

Our pets love the comforts of home just as much as their human housemates, and with leaves and temps falling, it’s a great moment to refresh your space for the coming months of peak pet snuggles. But while we want our furry sidekicks to always have the best of the best, we also want pet gear that aligns with our own style.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KUTV

How you can make your home more comfortable, without renovation

KUTV — When it comes to comfort you might think first of your bedsheets or couch, but being comfortable at home also means that your water, heating, AC, and other appliances are working properly!. Total Home Services of Utah, a family-owned and operated company, wants to make sure that you...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to Make Your Accent Wall Feel Fresh if You’re Ready for a Change

It’s no secret home design trends come and go, and looks that were once all the rage often wane in popularity after just a few years’ time. One formerly ubiquitous home element? The accent wall, aka a single wall that’s painted, wallpapered, or covered in something different than the rest of a room’s walls. Typically, the accent wall contrasts sharply with its surrounding walls, drawing the eye and becoming a focal point in the room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Digital Trends

If someone can make a robot that can avoid wires, it’s iRobot. Here’s why.

As smart as robot vacuums are, wires are often the bane of their existence. Wires can entangle the wheels and cause the vacuums to become stuck or, worse, the robots catch the wires and unplug electronics or yank them off a shelf. I’ve had this happen on multiple occasions with wired smart lights, and once with my phone charger. Robot vacuums and iPhones do not mix.
ELECTRONICS
fun107.com

Here’s How to Make Your Next Trip to the Gas Station Less Annoying

There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: people who enjoy the relatively new feature of being able to watch entertainment, cooking tips, and commercials on the little monitors on the gas pumps, and those who aren't in search of additional screen time in their lives. I respect both...
NFL
Elite Daily

Here’s How To Make Sure Your Snapchat App Is Always Updated

If you take a look at the app update history on your phone, you’ll see there are new updates issued almost daily. They can range from minor bug fixes to major overhauls — and if you’re not keeping up with them, it can become an issue. One of the OG social media platforms, Snapchat, is constantly refreshing its app. To make sure you’re always current, here’s how to update Snapchat to ensure you’re rocking the newest version.
CELL PHONES
jilaxzone.com

DIY Cloud Services: Here’s how to make your Computer accessible over the Internet (but keep it private for you only)

Wanted to have your own Cloud Storage service or Cloud Gaming service or Windows on the Cloud / Mac on the Cloud? You are on the right place!. Nowadays there are more and more things migrated into the Cloud or natively available in the Cloud. Typically those that are migrated into the Cloud or natively available over the Cloud, they become services, such as Music as a Service – such as Apple Music and Spotify, Video and Movie as a Service – such as Netflix and YouTube, Storage as a Service – such as Google Photos, Microsoft OneDrive or AWS S3, Software as a Service – such as Office 365, even now operating system like Windows is offered as a Service. Without you recognizing, you may even have been using them for quite some time.
CELL PHONES
nashvillegab.com

Tired of the Same Weeknight Routine? Here’s How to Switch It Up

We’ve all fallen into a rut here or there in our lives. So there’s this need to build habits to allow us to keep on time for the things that matter in our life, and then this routine becomes a ritual, which becomes mind-numbing sameness. If you want something fresh...
HOUSTON, TX
handymantips.org

6 Tips on How to Make Your Home Look Elegant on a Tight Budget

Decorating homes can be fun as it can be a great source of creativity and self-expression. After all, homes can be thought of as an extension of the people living in them. It could also be an awesome side project to tackle during your free time when you want to change things up in your home. However, with all the possibly wonderful ideas that you may have, it can easily crank up the costs if you are not too careful.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Well+Good

How To Make Your Home Unwelcoming to Insects, According to Entomologists

Twice per year, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) releases a Bug Barometer forecast, projecting the pest activity in the United States based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts, and other biological behaviors. Brittany Campbell, PhD, staff entomologist and research scientist at NPMA, says the latest forecasts are grim for people trying to keep bugs out of the house.
ANIMALS
EatThis

Here's How Your Smartphone Makes You Smarter, Not Dumber

Digital technology is ubiquitous. We have been increasingly reliant on smartphones, tablets and computers over the past 20 years, and this trend has been accelerating due to the pandemic. Conventional wisdom tells us that over-reliance on technology may take away from our ability to remember, pay attention and exercise self...
TECHNOLOGY
laguestlist.com

How To Make Your Home More Environment Friendly

The environment is changing. Every day, the air becomes more polluted with toxic chemicals and harmful gases that destroy our health and harm our planet. The good news is we can help to make a difference! This blog post will show you how to make your home more environmentally friendly and sustainable, so you can do your part in helping protect the earth for future generations. Without further ado, here are six simple ways to make your home more environmentally friendly.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy