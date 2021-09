The pullback in the price of gold in July and the first half of August has created, what I believe, is a fantastic entry point for the top mining stocks. This is why last week I did a post about my position in Wheaton Precious Metals. But when it comes to total percentage gains, the thing is, the best small cap stocks will go up more in a positive gold market than large caps. And what is key now is that the recent dip in gold has taken a lot of people’s eye off of this small cap space and that has created opportunities for us to invest in true value plays.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO