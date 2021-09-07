Transfer rumors: Chelsea may lose one of its best players soon

Chelsea is a team that is seriously aiming for the stars at the moment. Last season, the Blues were the UEFA Champions League winners and this season, they have already won the UEFA Super Cup. This is the first time in years that the club has looked like genuine title contenders and a lot of top players would love to play for Chelsea. Even though it seems like the Blues are one of the biggest clubs at the moment and all the big names would want to put on that Three-sponsored kit, they might be at the risk of losing one of their best players soon.