Transfer rumors: Chelsea may lose one of its best players soon

By Subhrajit Chowdhury
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea is a team that is seriously aiming for the stars at the moment. Last season, the Blues were the UEFA Champions League winners and this season, they have already won the UEFA Super Cup. This is the first time in years that the club has looked like genuine title contenders and a lot of top players would love to play for Chelsea. Even though it seems like the Blues are one of the biggest clubs at the moment and all the big names would want to put on that Three-sponsored kit, they might be at the risk of losing one of their best players soon.

Chelsea vs. FC Zenit odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 14 UEFA Champions League predictions

Chelsea was masterful on defense on its way to winning last season's Champions League. Now, the Blues begin their quest to repeat with a new focal point on attack after bringing in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan via transfer. He's found the net three times in as many English Premier League games so far for Chelsea. Lukaku and the Blues will get group-stage play underway in the 2021 UEFA Champions League with a matchup against Russian Premier League side FC Zenit. These teams are joined by Juventus and Malmo FF in Group H. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.
Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Defender Unlikely To Leave Stamford Bridge With Tuchel At Helm

Andreas Christensen is tied to Chelsea until 2022, but it appears there is a chance that his stay at Stamford Bridge may go beyond that. The 25-year-old Danish defender is aware that there are a lot of speculations and talks about his future, but he prefers to stay mum about the subject. However, when he spoke with Ekstra Bladet, Christensen did hint that things are looking bright as far as staying on with the Blues is concerned.
Chelsea Target Double Signing After Romelu Lukaku Suggestions

Romelu Lukaku is already having a huge impact on the pitch for Chelsea, after his summer move, and now the forward is helping with transfer policy too. Lukaku's return to Chelsea hasn't quite been met with the same fanfare of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, sorry Rom for making the comparison, but he's instantly showed why it was such a good move for the Blues.
Tactics and Transfers: Chelsea is strong, but can capitalize more

Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa was an important match to take the maximum number of points in. It was even better that Thomas Tuchel was able to use a heavily rotated squad and make the most of it. It was apparent exactly why some of the ordinarily first 11 players are exactly who they are, but the fact that the Blues were able to win the game with a scoreline that wasn’t exactly fair to Aston Villa—who was threatening and dominant in spells—is a good thing for Chelsea.
​Chelsea make profit during transfer window despite Lukaku transfer

Chelsea managed to make a transfer fee profit in the summer window, despite the signing of Romelu Lukaku. The Blues were not shy in spending money, splashing out £97.5 million on securing their former player from Inter Milan. However, The Sun states that despite the signing of the Belgian forward...
Rating the Signings Made by Chelsea in the Summer Transfer Window

The summer transfer window closed on August 31, and despite the financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of clubs spent big in the window in order to strengthen their squad. Clubs in the Premier League were even more active than usual, and here, we rate the signings...
“One of the most bizarre transfers I’ve seen” – Former Man Utd ace discusses one player who left and two who stayed

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to discuss some of his old club’s work in the transfer market this summer. Chadwick has already named Man Utd and Chelsea as the two main winners of the transfer window, but he had some further thoughts on two players who’ve ended up staying at Old Trafford, and one who left.
