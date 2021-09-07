Fetterman to Venango County: "You all are the secret to winning in Pennsylvania"
The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in addressing a group of Democrats in Oil City’s Hasson Park on Saturday, said “it’s not easy being a Democrat in Venango County,” but voters in rural counties “are the secret to winning in Pennsylvania.”www.thederrick.com
