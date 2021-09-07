Springfield enters potential $80K employment incentive agreement with Clark Co. manufacturer
The city of Springfield has entered into an employment incentive agreement with a Clark County manufacturer that could provide the company up to $80,000 over four years. The agreement follows a decision by Esterline & Sons Manufacturing to build a new facility on the little over eight acres of land it has purchased at the Airpark Ohio business park near the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.www.springfieldnewssun.com
