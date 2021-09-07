CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, OH

Springfield enters potential $80K employment incentive agreement with Clark Co. manufacturer

By Hasan Karim
Springfield News Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Springfield has entered into an employment incentive agreement with a Clark County manufacturer that could provide the company up to $80,000 over four years. The agreement follows a decision by Esterline & Sons Manufacturing to build a new facility on the little over eight acres of land it has purchased at the Airpark Ohio business park near the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

www.springfieldnewssun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Top Democrats tout California recall with an eye toward 2022

Top Democrats are touting California Gov. Gavin Newsom ’s victory in Tuesday’s recall election as a harbinger of what’s to come in the 2022 midterms when the party will have to defend its narrow House and Senate majorities. In a Wednesday morning call with reporters, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Government
Springfield, OH
Government
Clark County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
County
Clark County, OH
City
Springfield, OH
Clark County, OH
Business
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 amid a surge in infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting included the chief executives of Walt...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Clark Co#Esterline Son#Exploreclark County#Mad River Twp#The News Sun
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy