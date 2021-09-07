Timeline of 2015 attacks as Paris trial set to begin
- 9:16 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Two suicide bombers detonate themselves outside the national stadium just north of Paris after failing to enter it. A security guard and both bombers die. - 9:24 p.m. to 9:36 p.m. Three shootings take place at different restaurants in the 10th and 11th arrondissement...
A vast security operation swung into operation in Paris on Wednesday as the trial of those charged with carrying out the worst terrorist attack in the French capital’s history was set to begin.Twenty men will stand trial for carrying out the deadly attacks in November 2015 which left 130 people dead and more than 400 wounded after the Bataclan music hall, the Stade de France and cafe, bars and restaurants in 10th and 11th arrondisements were targeted.Vans thought to be carrying some of the accused left the Fleury-Merogis prison south of Paris ahead of the start of the trial,...
The survivors of the ISIS attack on Paris the night of Nov. 13, 2015, and those who mourn the 130 dead, are bracing for the long-awaited trial and hoping for justice. It begins Wednesday in a secure modern complex embedded in Paris’ original 13th-century courthouse. The main chamber and 12 overflow rooms can accommodate 1,800 victims, 330 lawyers and 141 accredited journalists for the nine-month trial.
The main defendant in the November 2015 Paris attacks trial has sought to justify the murder of 130 people as retaliation for French military action against Islamic State (IS) jihadists. Prosecutors say Salah Abdeslam, 32, is the only surviving member of the IS cell that targeted Paris that night. "We...
The sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago Wednesday claimed France "knew the risks" of attacking jihadist targets in Syria at the trial into France's worst postwar atrocity.
"We attacked France, targeted its population, civilians, but there was nothing personal," Salah Abdeslam said after being invited to address the court on the second week of the proceedings.
"Francois Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking the Islamic State in Syria," he said, referring to the decision of the French president at the time to authorise strikes against the group in Syria.
His calm statements contrasted sharply with outbursts he made after the trial opened last week, where 19 others are also accused in the biggest trial in modern French legal history.
