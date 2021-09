Sipping a beer in a Cambodian bar in his denim hotpants and painted nails, Michael Prestidge (he’s long adopted the Western name) is a striking example of the gulf between Myanmar’s youthful, progressive activists and its conservative elders who fill the ranks of both the country’s military and political establishment. Prestidge’s own father is a general in the Tatmadaw, the repressive military junta that seized control of the country on Feb. 1—but Prestidge’s outspoken criticism of the coup means he cannot return home for fear of arrest. He can’t go anywhere else, either: As the son of a Tatmadaw general, he’s been blacklisted from international travel and thus lost his scholarship to study abroad.

