ABBA had no nerves ahead of comeback

If you’re looking for a clue as to just how cheap ABBA could be in everything but their music, the video for the song Fernando is a good a place to start. The clip begins with an image of a blood red sun. Unwilling to spend money in the service of a single that would go on to sell 10 million copies, the band’s manager, the famously frugal Stig Anderson, demanded that the shot be of a picture of a sunset taken from the pages of a magazine.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO