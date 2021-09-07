CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IME Medical Electrospinning Announces Name Change To VIVOLTA

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOLTA, a global leader in nanofiber-based medical devices, today announced that it has changed its corporate name from IME Medical Electrospinning to VIVOLTA.

" Over the past few years, our business has evolved significantly from a High-Tech equipment builder into a MedTech company. Our new name, VIVOLTA, completes this transform­ation and supports our exciting new vision. We aim to help our customers bring first-in-class electrospun nanofiber-based medical devices, tissue engineering products, and drug delivery solutions to patients, thereby guiding the body to heal itself," said Judith Heikoop, Chief Executive Officer at VIVOLTA.

"Our company has reached major milestones during the last couple of years, having built a clinical grade facility with a high-end GLP Laboratory and set of cleanrooms, enabling the production of Class I, II and III medical devices. We launched our groundbreaking MediSpin ® technology platform for the controlled large-scale production of well-defined nanofiber-based products. Recently we obtained ISO 13485 certification and were the proud co-author of the first standard on fiber-based medical scaffolds, published by ASTM International," Heikoop added.

Over the past nearly fifteen years, the company, a spin-out of Technical University Eindhoven, has grown from an advanced independent equipment manufacturer with global distribution, into a full-service medical solution provider and scientific partner, developing and commercializing game-changing products in the field of medical devices, tissue engineering and drug delivery solutions.

Envisioned solutions and indications

In the new strategy, a special focus will be on Women's Health, where there is a clear unmet need for nanofiber-based solutions to improve patients' lives. In collaboration with strong MedTech and Pharma partners, VIVOLTA will bring next generation Women's Health solutions to the market. The envisioned solutions portfolio will include resorbable, regenerative meshes for breast reconstruction and urogynecology, as well as solutions for controlled drug delivery.

ISO certified production platform and process

VIVOLTA is poised to bring innovative, nanofiber-based products to the global market through its breakthrough technology platform, the MediSpin ® . This industrial electrospinning production platform is the first of its kind to offer fully automated, large-scale manufacturing of high-quality nanofiber-based medical products for clinical use. Based on the MediSpin ® technology platform, production is both consistent, reproducible, and scalable. Importantly, the MediSpin ® platform, protected by seven patent families, meets the guidelines described in the first ASTM standard for fiber-based medical scaffolds (F3510-21), which VIVOLTA co-authored.

Judith Heikoop concludes:

"I am extremely proud of what we have achieved so far, and I am looking forward to serving the fields of nanofiber medical devices, tissue engineering, and drug delivery solutions with our highly motivated team and state-of-the-art MediSpin â manufacturing platform."

About Medical Electrospinning

Electrospinning is a versatile process to produce extremely thin fibers and structures that have excellent properties to help regenerate human tissue. Electrospun medical structures mimic the natural environment of cells in the human body with nanoscale precision. These carefully engineered nanofiber-based architectures are a game-changer for a diverse array of medical implants, as human cells recognize these scaffolds as the body's own, triggering tissue repair and restoration. This in contrast to traditional medical implants, which are often associated with complications related to an adverse foreign body reaction and internal scar tissue formation. Owing to their unique restorative qualities, electrospun structures are powerful solutions for the repair of damaged soft tissue all throughout the body.

About VIVOLTA

VIVOLTA - formerly IME Medical Electrospinning - is a leader in the field of electrospun nanofiber-based medical devices, tissue engineering products, and drug delivery solutions. Utilizing its fully automated MediSpin ® technology platform, production of VIVOLTA's solutions is both consistent, reproducible and scalable. Importantly, the MediSpin ® platform, protected by seven patent families, meets the guidelines described in the first ASTM standard for fiber-based medical scaffolds (F3510-21), which VIVOLTA co-authored.

More information available at www.vivolta.com

For further inquiries: VIVOLTA, Leiden, The Netherlands Judith Heikoop, CEO T: +31 71 760 16 94E: judith.heikoop@vivolta.com

For media: LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam Léon MelensT: +31 6 538 16 427E: lmelens@lifespring.nl

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ime-medical-electrospinning-announces-name-change-to-vivolta-301370072.html

SOURCE VIVOLTA

