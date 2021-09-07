CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jubilant Biosys Limited Announces The Appointment Of Mr. Giuliano Perfetti As Chief Executive Officer

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jubilant Biosys Limited announced the appointment of Giuliano Perfetti as its Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Perfetti has more than 20 years of experience across diverse businesses and global markets with expertise in Strategy, Sales, Marketing and Business Development. He has led business transformation and expansion programs working in reputed names including Accenture and Astrazeneca among others. Prior to joining Jubilant Biosys, Mr. Perfetti was associated with Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici (F.I.S) as Chief Commercial Officer and was responsible for strategizing and executing the company's growth plan and ramping up the global scale-up and commercial service business.

Commenting on his joining, Mr. Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Mr Hari S Bhartia Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Jubilant Pharmova, said , "Jubilant Biosys is delighted to have Giuliano come on board as we make rapid progress in expanding our drug discovery services and CDMO business through investments in infrastructure and new capacity."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Jubilant Bhartia Group at such a pivotal time of growth and investment bringing a fully integrated offering from Drug Discovery to Development and Commercial Production ," said Mr. Giuliano Perfetti on his appointment.

About Jubilant Biosys Limited

Jubilant Biosys, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, an integrated global pharmaceutical company, has presence in Bengaluru and Noida in India. Jubilant Biosys offers contract research & development services for global pharmaceutical innovators. Jubilant Biosys has demonstrated expertise in functional services in chemistry including- computational, medicinal/ synthetic chemistry, PR&D and GMP scale-up capabilities up to phase II. Services in biology include structural biology, in-vitro biology, DMPK, in-vivo pharmacology and Toxicology. Further, Jubilant Biosys has integrated discovery expertise with a track record of working on over 80 programs in multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation, CNS and expanding into Rare Diseases.

For more info: www.jubilantbiosys.com

About Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Jubilant Pharmova Limited (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences Limited) is a company engaged in pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services and proprietary novel drugs businesses. Pharmaceuticals business through Jubilant Pharma Limited Singapore (JPL) is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of 48 radio-pharmacies in the US, Allergy Therapy Products, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectibles and Non-sterile products, APIs and Solid Dosage Formulations through six USFDA approved manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and India. Jubilant Biosys Limited provides Contract Research and Development Services through three world class research centres in Bangalore, Noida and Greater Noida in India. Jubilant Therapeutics is involved in Proprietary Novel Drugs business and is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies in the area of oncology and auto-immune disorders. Jubilant Pharmova Limited has a team of around 5,800 multicultural people across the globe. The Company is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceuticals companies globally. For more information, please visit: www.jubilantpharmova.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jubilant-biosys-limited-announces-the-appointment-of-mr-giuliano-perfetti-as-chief-executive-officer-301370075.html

SOURCE Jubilant Biosys Limited

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Rappta Therapeutics Appoints Sunjeet Sawhney As Chief Executive Officer

HELSINKI and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rappta Therapeutics ("Rappta"), which is focused on developing first-in-class anti-cancer drugs reactivating protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), announces today the appointment of Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. Rappta's Co-founder and Founding CEO Mikko Mannerkoski will move to be Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as planned.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Immunovant Appoints Renee Barnett As Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Barnett brings a wealth of financial experience to Immunovant. Expands executive leadership team as Immunovant plans to return to the clinic across multiple indications. NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Renee Barnett, as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 4, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Saniona Appoints Wendy Dwyer As Chief Business Officer

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Wendy Dwyer as Chief Business Officer. Dwyer has more than 20 years of experience in business development , licensing, and mergers and acquisitions, most recently serving as Chief Business Officer for Surface Oncology Inc., where she played a key role in securing an $815 million license agreement with $85 million upfront for a preclinical immuno-oncology asset.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Calavo Growers Appoints Amazon Executive As Finance Chief

Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW) has appointed Mariela Matute as the Chief Financial Officer, effective October 11, 2021. Mariela had previously served as the CFO of the business-to-business (B2B) division at Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Recently, James Gibson retired as the company's CEO, and Steven Hollister assumed the role of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pharmaceuticals#Bengaluru#Strategy#Accenture#Cdmo#Jubilant Pharmova Limited#Pr D#Gmp#Ii#Dmpk#Cns#Rare Diseases#Jpl#Solid Dosage Formulations#Usfda#Greater Noida#Company
austinnews.net

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

QuEST Global Appoints Alfonso Martínez As Global Business Head For Its Automotive And Rail Verticals

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced the appointment of Alfonso Martínez as the Global Business Head for its Automotive and Rail verticals. Martínez will be responsible for further strengthening, expanding and driving both these verticals at QuEST. He will be based out of Madrid, Spain, and will report directly to Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Signs Agreement With US Based AuroraView To Provide Implementation Services, Software Development, Support And IT Consulting Services

Claymont, Delaware, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, has signed an agreement with AuroraView, a US Based, customer-oriented software development and consulting company that offers products, solutions, and value-added services. The service...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

AnyVision Accelerates Growth and Expansion, Announces Key Executive Hires and Appointments

AnyVision, the world-leading Recognition AI company, announced the appointment of Adi Nativ as vice president of global business development and strategic partnerships and Paul Witt as general manager and vice president of Sales for the Americas. AnyVision’s current vice president of business development & OEM, Ido Amidi has also been promoted to vice president of product management, responsible for scaling the product team and managing AnyVision’s expanding suite of AI-based solutions for access control, video monitoring, and analytics to enhance customer and employee safety.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ledcor Group Announces Senior Executive Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Ledcor Group of Companies, today Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dave Lede announced the following executive leadership changes, effective September 14, 2021. Ledcor Group Announces Senior Executive Leadership Changes. Ron Stevenson assumes a new role as Vice Chairman Ledcor...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Michael B. Hobbs As President And Chief Operating Officer

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) - Get Independent Bank Group, Inc. Report ("Independent Bank Group" or the "Company"), the parent company of Independent Bank (the "Bank"), today announced changes to its executive leadership to position the Company for long-term success and to best serve its customers, communities and shareholders. David...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

CMC Energy Services Names New Chief Information Officer

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — CMC Energy Services has named widely respected IT leader Paul Mackay as its first Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. “Data and technology empower our people and the customers we serve to accomplish more and Paul’s unique expertise will propel CMC forward as we continue to expand our impact,” said Tina Bennett, President and CEO. “Paul’s deep technology experience will enable CMC to elevate its services to our customers furthering our vision of creating a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all.”
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Appfire Appoints BeyondTrust CEO, Matt Dircks, to Board of Directors

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, announced that Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Appfire Acquires Snapbytes Limited (UK) to Drive ITSM Innovation Within the Atlassian Ecosystem. “Matt’s deep understanding of software...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Medtronic CFO Karen Parkhill honored for financial excellence

Parkhill joined Fridley, Minnesota-based Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in 2016. She was previously CFO and vice chair of Comerica. In addition to leading Medtronic’s global finance organization and supporting functions (treasury, controller, tax, internal audit, investor relations, corporate strategy and business development), Parkhill also leads IT and the enterprise excellence restructuring program.
FRIDLEY, MN
MyChesCo

Quaker Houghton Appoints Andrew Tometich as Chief Executive Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announced that Andrew (Andy) Tometich will become its new Chief Executive Officer and President, as well as a member of the Board of Directors effective December 1, 2021. Mr. Tometich will enter Quaker Houghton in early October 2021 and begin transitioning with Michael F. Barry who will retire on December 31, 2021. Mr. Barry has worked at Quaker Houghton for more than 23 years, and spent the last 13 as Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Barry will continue on as Chairman of the Board.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lyra Therapeutics Appoints Jason Cavalier As Chief Financial Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced the appointment of Jason Cavalier as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. He succeeds Don Elsey, who is retiring as the Company's CFO and is expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theedgemarkets.com

KWAP property arm KWEST appoints new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (KWAP) today welcomed the appointment of Hizzan Hamid as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of its property arm KWEST Sdn Bhd, effective Sept 1. His appointment follows the departure of former KWEST CEO Sufian Abdullah, according to a statement by KWAP...
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

JLL Appoints Global Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, IL – JLL has appointed Siddharth Taparia to the global leadership role of chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Within his new role, Taparia will be responsible for the firm’s global marketing strategy and he will oversee marketing activities worldwide. Ingrid Tunberg sits on the editorial team as a coordinator...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Docusign Expands Executive Team With Appointment of First Chief Communications Officer

Former GoDaddy Exec and LegalShield CMO, Cameron Scott brings 20+ years of communications, branding and marketing experience to DocuSign. As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign today announced the appointment of former LegalShield chief marketing officer, Cameron Scott as its chief communications Officer (CCO), a newly created role.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Noogata Appoints Fleur Sohtz as Chief Revenue Officer

New role set to drive sales, marketing and business development and the creation of analyst and developer communities. Noogata, a global leader in no-code artificial intelligence (AI) data analytics for enterprises, has appointed Fleur Sohtz to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer responsible for global marketing, sales and business development activities, and for the expansion of the business in the United States.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy