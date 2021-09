Colorado Veterans Project (CVP) hosted its first “Let Freedom Swing” golf tournament at Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton on Friday, Sept. 3. “We are so appreciative to those who joined us for our first ‘Let Freedom Swing’ golf tournament and to our generous sponsors,” said Rob Bingham, founder, CEO and executive director of CVP. “We will use the funds to directly benefit our local veteran community and look forward to continuing to raise the bar with this event in years to come.”

