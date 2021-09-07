A new Lizzie Borden book reveals the backstory behind 'the father of true-crime' writing

FALL RIVER — Lizzie Borden was 63 years old when a man from New York came looking for her. It was 30 years after the controversial murder trial that made headlines nationwide and turned the name “Lizzie Borden” into an icon of scandal, shame and evil. This man waited outside her home at 306 French St., Maplecroft, where Lizzie had been living a private life since the brutal slayings of her father and stepmother three decades earlier. He remained outside Maplecroft "half an hour," he said, to glimpse or possibly speak to a woman many believed had gotten away with murder.