KYW Medical Report: 9/11’s impact on health lingers 20 years later

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 8 days ago

The events of 9/11 changed the world in many ways. For many people who tried to provide help in the aftermath of the attacks, their fight continues to this day.

