‘It didn’t adhere to any of the rules’: the fascinating history of free jazz

By Jim Farber
 9 days ago

In documentary Fire Music, the hostile reaction that met the unusual genre soon turns into deep appreciation and a lasting influence. When Miles Davis first heard the music of Eric Dolphy, a key figure in the free jazz movement, he described it as “ridiculous”, “sad” and just plain “bad”. Upon encountering the early sounds of free jazz pioneer Ornette Coleman, Thelonius Monk said “there’s nothing beautiful in what he’s playing. He’s just playing loud and slurring the notes. Anybody can do that.” The editors at the jazz world’s bible, Downbeat Magazine, went further, initially criticising the entire genre as a force that’s “poisoning the minds of young players”, jazz critic Gary Giddens recalled.

Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz

Free jazz is poisoning the minds of young people. There is much to like about this lovingly put together history of the so-called free jazz of the 1960s and 1970s. Over a decade in the making, the film, directed by self-declared genre obsessive Tom Surgal, is a compilation of interviews with, and archive performances by, many of the luminaries of the movement. Practically every minute of spoken-word content in the 88-minute documentary is given over to the thoughts and reminiscences of the people who made the music, speaking to camera.
