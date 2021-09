MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – When Farrah Carter, 15, was stabbed to death in her Miramar home 19 years ago, police called it one of the most horrific crime scenes they’d come across. Nearly two decades later, someone has been charged with the murder. “It’s very pleasing in a sense, but it’s still heartbreaking without her being here to see what her life would have been like, to see the children she would have, as a mother,” said Farrah’s mom Kim Battle. Farrah Carter (Source: Miramar Police) The family said they felt some satisfaction knowing the 56-year-old Joseph Pollard has been accused of the killing. Miramar...

MIRAMAR, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO