Asghar Farhadi

T. S. Eliot gave it a cryptic name in The Waste Land: “The Burial of the Dead.” Pedro Almodóvar has instructed his glamorous cast in Parallel Mothers to carry out just this, again and again with soil-mucked hands, in hypnotic and sometimes circuitous rhythm. Often a savvy master of charged symbols and double entendres, he would know that “dead” can be a metaphor and burials are seldom final. (Indeed, early in the film, a character relates a Blood Simple-ish anecdote about a man incorrectly thought dead, who escapes from a mass grave.) The intertwining thematic strands of motherhood and exhumed Spanish history battle for supremacy, maybe in an unnecessary fight to the death.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO