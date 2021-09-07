Asghar Farhadi

Director Joe Carnahan’s latest high-energy actioner easily fulfills the genre’s requirements of blood, guts, bullets and octane, to reference the title of the director’s first film. Copshop delivers an ultraviolent game of cat-and-mouse between a ruthless hired killer and his would-be target, with a determined rookie cop caught in the middle. The ’70s-style synth-heavy musical score, of which Lalo Schifrin would be proud, adds to the enjoyable grindhouse aesthetic.
That the cat-and-mouse game occurs largely in an expansive Nevada police station is one of the cleverly amusing conceits of the screenplay by Carnahan and Kurt McLeod. Featuring the most violent mayhem...
