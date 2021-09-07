CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tripwire Appoints New Interim CEO Following Backlash Against John Gibson’s Views on Abortion

On Saturday, Tripwire Interactive president John Gibson sent out a tweet in support of the new Texas law that bans abortion for babies with a heartbeat. The statement quickly garnered a significant backlash throughout the gaming industry, including development partners such as Shipwright Studios (which helped with the development of Maneater) and Torn Banner Studios (the team behind the Chivalry franchise). The former studio even went as far as announcing the immediate termination of all existing contracts with Tripwire.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Former Tripwire CEO Calls for Study Support Following Farewell to Anti-Abortion Remarks

The bomb exploded within Tripwire Interactive when its president, John Gibson, posted a tweet in which applauded the resolution of the Supreme Court of the United States in relation to the Texas law on abortion, which penalizes women who choose this route, even if they have been raped. The rain of criticism soon grew worse, to the point that one of the company’s partners announced the termination of all contracts. Gibson has stepped down as CEO, but has now shared a statement asking fans to continue to support Tripwire.
LAW
marketresearchtelecast.com

Tripwire CEO, publisher of Maneater and Chivalry 2, resigns after controversial comments on Texas anti-abortion law

Following your comments in support of the Texas anti-abortion law, Tripwire CEO John Gibson, has retired from the company that is behind games like Maneater y Chivalry 2. Tripwire announced the news along with confirmation that Co-Founding Member and Current Vice President Alan Wilson will now serve as Acting CEO. In its statement, Tripwire shared that Gibson’s views do not reflect the company as a whole and that “His comments ignored the values ​​of our entire team, our partners, and much of our community at large.”.
TEXAS STATE
TheSixthAxis

Tripwire Interactive replace CEO after backlash over controversial statements

Tripwire Interactive has announced that John Gibson has stepped down from his role as CEO of the company. This follows the widespread criticism and backlash to his controversial Tweet over the weekend that backed the anti-abortion laws that were recently put in place in the state of Texas. Gibson has...
BUSINESS
State
Texas State
gamingideology.com

Tripwire president John Gibson has to take his hat off after controversial verdict

Following the controversial tweet and his open support for Texas’ controversial “heartbeat law”, John Gibson now has to take his hat off to Tripwire Interactive. The developer and publisher have published a corresponding Pronunciation. “John Gibson’s comments are his own opinion and do not reflect Tripwire Interactive as a company,”...
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson Is Stepping Down

It is being reported by Jason Schreier that Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is stepping down after the extreme backlash he received for his vocal support of the Texas abortion ban. This move comes after multiple partners have condemned the comments or pulled support completely. This certainly isn’t much of...
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Tripwire CEO steps down following comments on Texas abortion ban

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is "stepping down" from his role following comments made yesterday on Texas' recently introduced six-week abortion ban. The law took effect on September 1 and prevents abortion providers from performing terminations at six weeks — which is usually well before a woman is usually aware she's pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Polygon

Tripwire CEO out after tweeting support for Texas abortion ban

John Gibson, the CEO of Tripwire Interactive, developer of Maneater and the Killing Floor games, has stepped down from his role following a tweet in support of a Texas anti-abortion law that went into effect in September. The law, which “effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy,” Vox reported, violates earlier rulings that protect a person’s right to choose to have an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
#Abortion Rights#Ceo#New Texas#Views On Abortion#Tripwire Interactive#Shipwright Studios#Torn Banner Studios#Shipwrightstdio#Chivalry 2
vgchartz.com

Tripwire President John Gibson Steps Down Following Anti-Abortion Statement - News

Tripwire Interactive in a statement announced John Gibson has stepped down as the CEO of the company following a tweet in support for the US Supreme Court's decision to not block a new Texas law that bans abortions for most women after six weeks. The Heartbeat Act includes a "a private civil right of action," which means any Texas citizen has the right to sue anyone involved in an abortion for up to $10,000.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Tripwire Interactive CEO steps down following controversial anti-abortion tweet

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson stepped down from his position on Monday after posting on Twitter that he was proud of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a Texas law that bans most abortions. Tripwire Interactive will be led by the company’s vice president and co-founder, Alan Wilson, who is taking the role of interim CEO.
BUSINESS
stevivor.com

Tripwire CEO steps down over support of Texas anti-abortion law

Tripwire CEO John Gibson has stepped down from his role after publicly expressing his support for a new anti-abortion law in the USA state of Texas. Gibson took to Twitter over the weekend, writing “Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat” in the wake of the act.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
noobfeed.com

Tripwire Interactive CEO Steps Down After Massive Pro-Life Backlash

The Texas laws banning abortion have seen large amounts of backlash and recently Tripwire Interactive's CEO John Gibson decided to voice his support for the law. This was met with massive backlash, even supporting studios who worked for Tripwire like Shipwright Studios decided to cut support from the company. Now after a harsh weekend, Gibson has stepped down from his position.
BUSINESS
SVG

The Real Reason Tripwire's CEO Is Stepping Down

Senate Bill 8, has been grabbing headlines after it went into effect in early September, leaving Texans scrambling to understand what the Supreme Court decision really means and reigniting the debate around abortion rights. It appears that the conversation has even reached the video game industry, as Tripwire Interactive's CEO John Gibson resigned after posting a message in support of the law.
LAW

