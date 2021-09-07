Tripwire Appoints New Interim CEO Following Backlash Against John Gibson’s Views on Abortion

The bomb exploded within Tripwire Interactive when its president, John Gibson, posted a tweet in which applauded the resolution of the Supreme Court of the United States in relation to the Texas law on abortion, which penalizes women who choose this route, even if they have been raped. The rain of criticism soon grew worse, to the point that one of the company’s partners announced the termination of all contracts. Gibson has stepped down as CEO, but has now shared a statement asking fans to continue to support Tripwire.

LAW ・ 6 DAYS AGO