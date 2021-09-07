Tripwire Appoints New Interim CEO Following Backlash Against John Gibson’s Views on Abortion
On Saturday, Tripwire Interactive president John Gibson sent out a tweet in support of the new Texas law that bans abortion for babies with a heartbeat. The statement quickly garnered a significant backlash throughout the gaming industry, including development partners such as Shipwright Studios (which helped with the development of Maneater) and Torn Banner Studios (the team behind the Chivalry franchise). The former studio even went as far as announcing the immediate termination of all existing contracts with Tripwire.wccftech.com
