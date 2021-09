Deutsche Telekom recently announced that it is right on track with its 5G network deployment, with its 5G coverage reaching 85 percent of people in Germany. A total of 55,000 antennas are now transmitting with 5G in Deutsche Telekom's mobile network. This means that 85 percent of citizens can already use the new mobile communications standard. The Operator aims to exceed the 90 percent mark by the end of the year.

