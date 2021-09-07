Mixing CanSinoBIO, Sinovac COVID shots induces stronger response than Sinovac alone -study

Chilean health authorities approved on Monday the use of the Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus for 6-year-old children and older, the first Latin America s country to take that step. Heriberto García, director of Chile's Public Health Institute, said the institution approved the new measure by five votes in favor and one against. Now, the Health Ministry has to determine dates and the mechanism to start vaccinations.The approval was taken in a moment that the South American nation has fully immunized more than three-fourths of its adult population.Catholic University of Chile is currently conducting a study with 4,000 children...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO