Cyberpunk 2077 “Beyond All Limits” in 4K With Over 50 Mods on an RTX 3090 and DLSS 2.2 is Truly Extreme

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube channel “Digital Dreams” has released a new Cyberpunk 2077 showcase, running the title with over 50 mods on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU. Earlier this week, the popular channel already shared a new Skyrim video, showing off the title with more than 1200 active mods and ReShade Ray Tracing effects. Fast forward two days and the tech channel has now published another video.

