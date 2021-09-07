This Edutainment Startup Is Scoring Top Marks With Home-schoolers
Artificial intelligence’s (AI’s) place in our world is not something that can be questioned anymore. It’s going to define all the ways in which we run our businesses. The potential of AI is particularly visible in edtech, which has undergone a sea change during the pandemic years and has brought the future-forward. The global edtech and smart classroom market are poised to reach $181.3 billion by 2025. What was considered until recently the future of education is now the norm across the world.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0