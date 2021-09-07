Jolorie Williams calls herself a “give-back individual.” She lives up to that descriptive as a board member for Women on The Rise, an empowerment nonprofit, chair of the Fundraiser Committee for her local alumni chapter of alma mater Florida A&M University (FAMU), and as a member of the Jacksonville (Fla.) chapter of the Red Cross Circle of Red Team. “It is extremely important to me that I utilize my skills and connections to help make a difference within these organizations which are working to make a difference in the community,” she says.