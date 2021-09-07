CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOLORIE WILLIAMS

By TNJ Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJolorie Williams calls herself a “give-back individual.” She lives up to that descriptive as a board member for Women on The Rise, an empowerment nonprofit, chair of the Fundraiser Committee for her local alumni chapter of alma mater Florida A&M University (FAMU), and as a member of the Jacksonville (Fla.) chapter of the Red Cross Circle of Red Team. “It is extremely important to me that I utilize my skills and connections to help make a difference within these organizations which are working to make a difference in the community,” she says.

BEVERLY EVANS SMITH

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Beverly Evans Smith credits her father with instilling in her the belief that once you put your mind to something, you can overcome challenges and achieve your goals. Throughout her career, she has achieved multiple goals. Having worked at major companies and institutions such as AT&T and Technical College System of Georgia, she has held positions in four sectors: corporate, education, government, and nonprofit.
MARIETTA, GA
Wake Up Wyoming

Baby of Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum is Born

The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in. It has been almost one month since he was killed by a suicide bomber. Now fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson’s baby has been born.
WYOMING STATE
Stacie NC Grant, Ph.D.

Media personality, philanthropist and influencer Stacie NC Grant, Ph.D., says she gets the greatest joy from serving others. “My grandmother and mother instilled in me a strong foundation of faith; love and integrity grounded in a heart of service,” she states. “I often quote this message from Mahatma Gandhi: ‘The best way to find yourself, is to lose yourself in the service of others.’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chloe Barzey

Early in her career, Chloe Barzey had to learn the unwritten rules of success, from business language to dress. Passed over for a promotion, she learned that highly regarded work alone did not guarantee advancement. “I had to learn to advocate for myself and develop a network of mentors and sponsors to advocate on my behalf,” she recalls.
ATLANTA, GA
Natalia Cineas, DNP, RN, NEA-BC

Dr. Natalia Cineas dreams of the day when the term “public health” bears no social stigma. As senior vice president and chief nursing executive of New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, she runs the country’s largest public healthcare system, a behemoth serving more than 1.4 million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient-care locations.
HEALTH SERVICES

