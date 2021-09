Overwatch’s 30th competitive season is underway, and a few heroes in each role are ready to make big impacts on the meta. As of September 2, the brand-new season of ranked is officially underway. This means that fans of the game, some active and some less active, will be circling back to the game to get their placements done for Damage, Tank, and Support roles. Players will have the usual two months to complete these placements and lock in their season-high SR ranking in whatever roles they choose to play.

