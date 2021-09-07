CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WEEKLY ROUNDUP | Ohio's COVID-19 resurgence heralded by record-setting week

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 8 days ago
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ohio, as COVID-19's spread last week reached record levels not seen since the state's winter surge. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health medical director, during a media briefing last week, warned that the pandemic is "trending in the wrong direction," as COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions have spiked tenfold since July 1.

Mahoning Matters

DeWine says he's hamstrung by COVID-19 oversight, boosts doctors' desperate plea for masks in schools

COLUMBUS — On Monday night, all the emergency departments in Lucas County stopped taking patients from EMS teams for more than eight hours. To hospital officials’ knowledge, Monday’s countywide EMS bypass — during which EMS crews can’t deliver patients to full-up hospitals — was the first time that’s happened in decades, said Paula Grieb, chief nursing officer at ProMedia Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital in Toledo. Nearly all of the hospital’s care locations are “being overrun” by sick children, many of whom have contracted COVID-19, she said.
