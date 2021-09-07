WEEKLY ROUNDUP | Ohio's COVID-19 resurgence heralded by record-setting week
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ohio, as COVID-19's spread last week reached record levels not seen since the state's winter surge. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health medical director, during a media briefing last week, warned that the pandemic is "trending in the wrong direction," as COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions have spiked tenfold since July 1.www.mahoningmatters.com
Comments / 1