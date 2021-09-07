WEEKLY ROUNDUP | Ohio's COVID-19 resurgence heralded by record-setting week

COLUMBUS — On Monday night, all the emergency departments in Lucas County stopped taking patients from EMS teams for more than eight hours. To hospital officials’ knowledge, Monday’s countywide EMS bypass — during which EMS crews can’t deliver patients to full-up hospitals — was the first time that’s happened in decades, said Paula Grieb, chief nursing officer at ProMedia Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital in Toledo. Nearly all of the hospital’s care locations are “being overrun” by sick children, many of whom have contracted COVID-19, she said.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO