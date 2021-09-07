ABBA had no nerves ahead of comeback
ABBA didn't show "any nerves" during the first recording of their new album 'Voyage'. The 'Waterloo' hitmakers - comprised of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - are set to release their first album in 40 years on November 1 but, despite the pressure to pull out a showstopping comeback, they weren't riddled with anxiety when they stepped back into the studio for the first time as a foursome.www.laconiadailysun.com
Comments / 0