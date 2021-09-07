ABBA had no nerves ahead of comeback

Björn Ulvaeus has opened up about why Abba originally came to an end, as the band announced their comeback 40 years later.Fans were overjoyed on Thursday (2 September) as it was announced that the Swedish four-piece would be reuniting for a new 10-track album, Voyage, and a long-awaited hologram concert residency.All members of the Eurovision-winning band – Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – are involved in the new project.Appearing on Apple Music on Thursday (2 September) following the announcement, Ulvaeus discussed why the band initially went their separate ways in 1982.“We ended, and for creative reasons,”...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO