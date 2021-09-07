CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Data Annotation Tools for Machine Learning

By Seapee Bajaj
dataversity.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick to learn more about author Seapee Bajaj. In machine learning, data annotation involves the labeling of data to illustrate the outcome that is to be predicted by a machine learning model. One needs to mark, label, tag, transcribe, or process a dataset with the features that are required by a machine learning system to learn to identify. Once the model is deployed, it can recognize the features and make a decision or take action.

www.dataversity.net

Comments / 0

Related
Dice Insights

Will Machine Learning Jobs Eventually Go Mainstream?

Machine learning (ML), a subdiscipline of artificial intelligence (A.I.), is a complicated skill to learn. However, experts predict that the need for machine-learning skills will only increase over the next decade. Is that true? And if so, how can you begin to learn enough about ML to potentially land a job?
COMPUTERS
freecodecamp.org

How Machine Learning Uses Linear Algebra to Solve Data Problems

Machines or computers only understand numbers. And these numbers need to be represented and processed in a way that lets machines solve problems by learning from the data instead of learning from predefined instructions (as in the case of programming). All types of programming use mathematics at some level. Machine...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
datasciencecentral.com

Machine Learning Perspective on the Twin Prime Conjecture

This article focuses on the machine learning aspects of the problem, and the use of pattern recognition techniques leading to interesting, new findings about twin primes. Twin primes are prime numbers p such that p + 2 is also prime. For instance, 3 and 5, or 29 and 31. A famous, unsolved and old mathematical conjecture states that there are infinitely many such primes, but a proof still remains elusive to this day. Twin primes are far rarer than primes: there are infinitely more primes than there are twin primes, in the same way that that there are infinitely more integers than there are prime integers.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Just Used Machine Learning To Be a Better Learner

In a previous story, I wrote about the possibility to be a better learner, stepping into the “meta” approach, gaining awareness of the learning process itself and, treating it like a skill, improve it. New knowledge acquisition and comprehension are an essential part of the process and, in the last...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Data Validation#Annotation#Ai#The Pool Of Tools#Cagr#Telus
towardsdatascience.com

How to Find Weaknesses in your Machine Learning Models

Any time you simplify data using a summary statistic, you lose information. Model accuracy is no different. When simplifying your model’s fit to a summary statistic, you lose the ability to determine where your performance is lowest/highest and why. To combat this problem, researchers at IBM recently developed a method...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techxplore.com

New scientific approach reduces bias in training data for improved machine learning

As companies and decision-makers increasingly look to machine learning to make sense of large amounts of data, ensuring the quality of training data used in machine learning problems is becoming critical. That data is coded and labeled by human data annotators—often hired from online crowdsourcing platforms—which raises concerns that data annotators inadvertently introduce bias into the process, ultimately reducing the credibility of the machine learning application's output.
COMPUTERS
devry.edu

Machine Learning and Design Techniques Specialization

Understand how processes and production environments can be improved with DeVry University’s Associate in Engineering Technology with a specialization in Machine Learning and Design Techniques. Anchored by our Tech Core curriculum, this specialization offers the interdisciplinary fundamentals you need to analyze processes in the modern IoT (Internet of Things) economy.
NASHVILLE, TN
lascrucesbulletin.com

Teen Science Café – A.I. and machine learning

The Museum of Nature & Science invites all middle and high school students to join us online for a virtual “Teen Science Café – A.I. and Machine Learning,” with guest presenter Steven Sandoval, Ph.D. The event will be held via Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Email education@las-cruces.org for a link to the webinar or visit zoom.us with webinar ID 89277197475. This program is recommended for teens ages 11 to 17.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
techacute.com

Engine Biosciences: Improving Medicine With Machine Learning

We have been through a lot of development in the field of biological science. From all the progress we have made, we evolve into more resilient beings. The main concern for studying natural sciences is to examine the various aspects of vital processes of every living thing. Another fundamental reason is to develop biological solutions that will improve and sustain the quality of life of humans, animals, and plants.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Machine learning projects and Scrum: A major mismatch

Why does data science and machine learning not really fit into scrum?. In modern software development, agile product management techniques such as Scrum are often used to develop software products. For machine learning and data science projects, Scrum often seems inappropriate because it forces a data-driven project into a framework that naturally does not fit. This post summarizes some of my experiences with Scrum and machine learning projects from an engineer’s perspective and tries to find reasons for the mismatch and connect the two worlds.
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

Machine learning tool detects the risk of genetic syndromes in children with diverse backgrounds

With an average accuracy of 88%, a deep learning technology offers rapid genetic screening that could accelerate the diagnosis of genetic syndromes, recommending further investigation or referral to a specialist in seconds, according to a study published in The Lancet Digital Health. Trained with data from 2,800 pediatric patients from 28 countries, the technology also considers the face variability related to sex, age, racial and ethnic background, according to the study led by Children's National Hospital researchers.
HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

Spotting Talented Machine Learning Engineers

An understanding of key skill areas to identify talented machine learning engineers. Such an understanding will help in recruiting, allocating, and promoting the engineers. Machine Learning Engineer (MLE) is one of the hottest roles these days. While many would associate such a role with Python, R, random forest, convolutional neural network, PyTorch, scikit-learn, bias-variance tradeoff, etc., a lot more things come in the path of these engineers. Things that an MLE needs to handle does not only derived from the field of Machine Learning (ML) but also from other technical and soft disciplines. As depicted in Figure 1, in addition to possessing ML skills, an MLE needs to know programming, (big) data management, cloud solutions, and system engineering. Furthermore, the person needs to have quite a lot of project management skills as well as be a solid team player without sacrificing personal curiosity and ambition.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Probabilistic Machine Learning and Weak Supervision

We recently wrote an essay Hand Labeling Considered Harmful about how subject matter and domain experts can collaborate more productively with machines to label data. For example,. There is a growing area of weak supervision, in which SMEs specify heuristics that the system then uses to make inferences about unlabeled...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

What is Feature Engineering — Importance, Tools and Techniques for Machine Learning

Feature engineering is the process of selecting, manipulating, and transforming raw data into features that can be used in supervised learning. In order to make machine learning work well on new tasks, it might be necessary to design and train better features. As you may know, a “feature” is any measurable input that can be used in a predictive model — it could be the color of an object or the sound of someone’s voice. Feature engineering, in simple terms, is the act of converting raw observations into desired features using statistical or machine learning approaches.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

How low-code platforms enable machine learning

Low-code platforms improve the speed and quality of developing applications, integrations, and data visualizations. Instead of building forms and workflows in code, low-code platforms provide drag-and-drop interfaces to design screens, workflows, and data visualizations used in web and mobile applications. Low-code integration tools support data integrations, data prep, API orchestrations, and connections to common SaaS platforms. If you’re designing dashboards and reports, there are many low-code options to connect to data sources and create data visualizations.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Read Machine Learning Papers Easily

Step by step approach for reading technical papers. Ok, I won’t try to convince you why you need to read technical and research papers. Almost all the algorithms that you use in daily life came from the technical literature but are present ubiquitously in the form of tutorials or easier walkthroughs. One time or the other it is highly likely that you’ll run into problems that are quite esoteric and terse and don’t have any standard textbook solution and that’s when the skill to parse through the dense technical literature will come in handy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
martechseries.com

RapidMiner Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for the Fourth Consecutive Year

RapidMiner users voice their appreciation for the product and customer experience. RapidMiner, a leading data science platform for people of all skill levels, was named a Customers’ Choice in the August 2021 Gartner Peer Insights’ Report ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for the fourth consecutive year.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Industry vs Academia in Machine Learning

Choosing careers in itself is difficult. Add the time commitment of 5–6 years for a PhD as compared to the lucrative industry job and your mind boggles with the possibilities. I was in a similar position after my undergrad and master’s (yes both times). If you know my career path...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Machine learning is a great tool for cybersecurity, but be cautious, expert says

Supervised and unsupervised machine learning are good ways to detect threats. But what's the difference?. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Chris Ford, VP of product for Threat Stack, about supervised and unsupervised machine learning. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation. Christopher Ford: Supervised and unsupervised learning are...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy