CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BoE's Saunders says interest rates may rise next year

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England may need to raise interest rates next year if growth continues and inflation becomes stickier, Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said on Tuesday.

“As to when I think interest rates might rise, that would depend on the economic outlook,” Saunders told an online event hosted by accountancy software company Intuit.

“If the economy continues to recover, and inflation shows signs of being more persistent, then it might be right to think of interest rates going up in the next year or so. But that is not a promise and depends on economic conditions,” he said.

“Any rise in interest rates in the next year or so should be relatively limited,” Saunders added. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by David Milliken)

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

UK Inflation Strikes Nine-year Peak As Economy Reopens

British annual inflation spiked in August to a nine-year peak on the reopening economy, while last year's figure had been skewed by a restaurant discount scheme, data showed Wednesday. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) soared to 3.2 percent, the highest level since March 2012, the Office for National Statistics said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields rise, tracking U.S. Treasuries

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday, tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries after falling the day before on weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data. CPI numbers suggested the Federal Reserve might be more dovish at next week’s policy meeting. The U.S. central bank was...
BUSINESS
Reuters

JGBs gain after benign U.S. inflation data, BOJ purchase

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, supported by benign U.S. inflation readings and strong results of the Bank of Japan’s purchase in medium-term bonds. In the 12 months through August, the U.S. core CPI increased 4%, slowing further from 4.5% increase in June, reducing...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Boe#Inflation#Uk#The Bank Of England#Intuit
kfgo.com

UK inflation soars to 9-year high on rebound from restaurant discount scheme

LONDON (Reuters) -British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month after the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years, largely due to a one-off boost reflecting the “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme that pushed down restaurant meal prices last year. Consumer prices...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pound Sterling Rises After Solid Job Data

The British pound showed gains earlier in the day and punched above the 1.39 line. However, the currency was unable to consolidate these gains. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3853, up 0.09% on the day. UK labor market continues to improve. There was positive news on the UK employment front...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK posts the biggest jump in annual inflation on record

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose at their fastest recorded rate during August as global supply shortages and higher wages accentuated the uptick from pandemic-related discounts a year ago, official figures showed Wednesday.The Office for National Statistics said inflation accelerated to 3.2% in the year through August from 2% the previous month. The scale of the increase month-on-month was the biggest since the CPI measure of inflation was introduced a quarter of a century ago. The spike takes inflation way above the Bank of England's target of 2%, and is likely to ratchet pressure on policymakers to soon consider...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Scuppered by Lowe's Warning Shot on Interest Rates

File image of Philip Lowe © Crawford Forum, Reproduced Under CC Licensing. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8114-1.8244. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8600-1.8677. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe castigated markets for expecting an...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

NatWest Chair Sees Digital Pound Piloted Within Five Years

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will be piloting a digital version of the pound within a few years to cut the cost of money transfers, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. Central banks across the world as studying whether to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital version...
ECONOMY
94.1 Duke FM

UK payrolled employment rises by record 241,000 in August

LONDON (Reuters) – British employers added record a 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month, taking the total number of payrolled employees above their level in February 2020, just before Britain first went into COVID-19 lockdown, government figures showed on Tuesday. Separate official data showed the unemployment rate was 4.6%...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

Early Tuesday, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) will release the August month Claimant Count figures together with the Unemployment Rate in the three months to July at 06:00 AM GMT. Although the UK government praises the unlock decision, a divide among the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers and...
ECONOMY
b975.com

Bank of England urges banks to wait out EU pressure over euro clearing

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks should hold their nerve in the face of European Union pressure to shift euro derivatives clearing from London to the bloc, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday. Since Britain fully left the EU last December, the bloc has asked banks to move euro...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP holds in bullish grounds in mid 0.85 areas

EUR/GBP firms as the pound drifted from 5-week highs vs. the greenback. (BoE) is set to tighten its monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank on inflation concerns. EUR/GBP is 0.15% higher in the day, trading at 0.8542 and between a low of 0.8510 and a high of 0.8543...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

ECB: No rate hikes before 2024 – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann comments on the latest ECB event (September 9). “Amidst the economic recovery as well as surging inflation in the Eurozone, financial markets have been eagerly awaiting the European Central Bank (ECB)’s latest policy decision for signs of an imminent unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus. On Thursday (9 September), it left policy settings unchanged but opted to tweak its language on the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).”
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Buoyed by UK Jobs Figures

The pound edged lower on Monday, moving further away from the one-week high it hit against the dollar on Friday. A quiet economic calendar left investors waiting for fresh data to assess the strength of the post-lockdown economic recovery and when interest rates could be increased. Inflation – which the Bank of England (BoE) expects to rise sharply and hit a peak of 4% this year – and retail sales figures will be published later this week.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Shrugs Off UK’s Economic Woes

The pound was sanguine on Friday, shrugging off news that the brakes were applied to the country’s economic rebound in July. Investors in the UK currency instead chose to focus on the Bank of England’s (BoE) renewed hawkishness, which is outweighing any underwhelming economic indicators that emerge from the nation’s economy – causing the pound vs dollar rate to jump as high as 1.38847. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told lawmakers last week that while economic growth was plateauing, he believes a minimum criteria for tighter policy has been achieved.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling: Returning Momentum against Euro and Dollar

The British Pound starts the new week just below multi-day highs against the Euro and Dollar amidst a revival of buying interest, which some analysts say could extend over coming days and perhaps weeks. Upside momentum returns to the UK currency amidst signs that the economy should record strong growth...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Sterling steady amid UK recovery, BoE uncertainty

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling steadied in afternoon trading on Monday after hitting a one-week high against the dollar on Friday as investors waited for more data to assess the pace of the post-lockdown economic recovery and how soon interest rates could he hiked. The direction of travel drifted during the session...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

BoE Aims for Large but 'Lean' Balance Sheet When QE Unwinds

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England expects to have a large but somewhat leaner balance sheet when it starts to run down its 895 billion pound asset purchase programme, and will take steps to ensure this does not push up short-term rates. Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy