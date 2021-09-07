CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Marlins claim pitcher Taylor Williams off waivers

By Sportsnaut
The Miami Marlins snagged right-handed relief pitcher Taylor Williams off the waiver wire Monday.

Williams, 30, was designated for assignment Friday by the San Diego Padres.

He has pitched in only five games this year having spent the majority of the season on the injured list.

Williams was placed on the injured list on April 14 with right knee inflamation and was not activated until Sept. 1. He did not pitch after being reinstated.

Williams has a 5.17 ERA in 91 career appearances over five seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (2017-19), Seattle Mariners (2020) and Padres (2020-21).

He has been effective in his limited outings in 2021 with a 1.69 ERA in 5 1/3 innings with the Padres this season.

–Field Level Media

