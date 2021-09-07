The Woodlands Fire Department respond to multiple vehicle collision on 1488 & Kuykendahl

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Just after noon today The Woodlands Fire Department, Montgomery County Hospital District and Needham Fire & Rescue/Montgomery County ESD #4 were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1488 and Kuykendahl for a multiple vehicle collision with a report of at least one person trapped. Batt 102 and Truck 104 arrived and reported that four vehicles were involved but that there was no entrapment. Firefighters and Paramedics examined a total of eight people with MCHD transporting one person for further evaluation. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.