The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands Fire Department respond to multiple vehicle collision on 1488 & Kuykendahl

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX — Just after noon today The Woodlands Fire Department, Montgomery County Hospital District and Needham Fire & Rescue/Montgomery County ESD #4 were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1488 and Kuykendahl for a multiple vehicle collision with a report of at least one person trapped. Batt 102 and Truck 104 arrived and reported that four vehicles were involved but that there was no entrapment. Firefighters and Paramedics examined a total of eight people with MCHD transporting one person for further evaluation. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

