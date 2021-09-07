Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 07, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that their pilot project with consumers now has been completed with a positive result, which paves the way for a successful launch in the Swedish and Italian markets. The test participators in the pilot project have had their say: Dosell Consumer is an appreciated aid on the market.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
