Financial Reports

TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International Demand

 8 days ago

International turnover increases by around 60% in first half of 2021. Increase of around 170% in new international orders - well above average. Strong market position in Germany forms outstanding basis. 2023: three-figure million euro turnover expected for the first time. WITTENBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 /...

InvestorPlace

4 Lithium Stocks to Bet on as Demand Booms

Driven by demand from electric vehicles, global lithium price has been trending higher, which is good news for lithium stocks. SQM, a producer of the rechargeable battery ingredient, believes that demand is accelerating faster than previously anticipated. SQM further believes that total lithium demand could surpass 1 million tons in 2025. With electric vehicle adoption seemingly at an inflection point, lithium stocks are likely to have a multi-year tailwind.
STOCKS
Shropshire Star

Pendragon's first-half profit tops expectations after strong online performance

Car dealerships group Pendragon has seen first-half profit exceed its initial expectations as its online business performed strongly during the pandemic-related lockdowns. The company reported profit before tax of £35.1 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to a loss of £31 million last year. Meanwhile, group revenue...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

SoftTech Engineers Limited announces its investment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SoftTech Engineers Ltd. recently announced its strategic investment in a Singapore-based Company, 'Qi Square Private Limited'. Qi Square is a spin-off company from the prestigious Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. It brings in decades of research, experience, and knowledge on energy management and green...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wikisoft Corp. Well Positioned to Benefit from Robust U.S. Job Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTCQB:WSFT). After a grueling job market during Covid-19 in 2020, a recent study by Gallup shows that Americans now say it is a good time to find high quality jobs. When asked back...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Importance of meaningful strategies and growth

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/ATK) Available on different ecommerce sites for purchase,"Strategies Which All Young Entrepreneurs Must Follow" has been published by renowned author and entrepreneur Yash Gupta. The book talks about the different strategies and tactics to ace the world of entrepreneurship through mindful approaches and advanced techniques.
ECONOMY
The Press

Corporate Growth Incubator Mach49 Expands EU and UK Presence

Executive key hires and new European office support rapid regional growth. LONDON and AMSTERDAM and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, announced additional expansion in Europe to support client momentum and executive team growth. Experienced entrepreneur and strategic leader Nils Beers joins the team as Accelerate Executive in Residence, and global corporate executive Balint Kelen joins as Vice President of Business Development and Client Relationships, EMEA. As part of this ongoing expansion, Mach49 recently added to its London presence by adding an office in Amsterdam to further support the growing base of U.K. and EU clients, including TDK Corporation; Schneider Electric; Pernod Ricard; Shell; SGS; Hitachi; and others.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

S4 Capital Raises Full-Year Guidance After Strong First Half

With higher-than-expected growth for the first half of the year, Martin Sorrell-led S4 Capital has raised its full year 2021 organic net revenue growth guidance for the third time, to 40%. Initially the firm had projected a 25% organic growth gain. The company issued the revised guidance along with its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

Energy Harvesting System Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Gentherm, GMZ Energy, Ferrotec

The latest research on "Global Energy Harvesting System Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
INDUSTRY
Germany
ShareCast

Lookers reports strong trading after record first half

The company swung to an underlying pretax profit of £50.3m in the six months to the end of June from a loss of £36.5m a year earlier as revenue rose to £2.15bn from £1.57bn. Lookers said business was supported by strong consumer demand and online sales that helped it overcome...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
spglobal.com

Chinese banks may see slower earnings growth after strong first half

Chinese banks may see earnings growth slow in the second half as uncertainty affected the country's economic outlook and tightened policy hammered some fast-growing sectors. The six largest Chinese commercial banks in terms of assets reported a total net profit of 602.4 billion yuan in the six months ended June 30, marking a 13.06% year-over-year increase, according to data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. However, that is still below the pre-pandemic level of 605.7 billion yuan for the same period in 2019.
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Gamma Communications revenue rises 'strongly' in first half

Business communications provider Gamma Communications reported a 23% improvement in revenue in its first half on Tuesday, to £217.4m. The AIM-traded firm said UK revenue growth in the period, which was largely organic, was 9% to £182m, while the European business grew revenues to £35.4m from £10.6m, including the inorganic growth from acquisitions in Spain and Germany.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rubbernews.com

Arkema acquires performance adhesive business

COLOMBES, France—Arkema S.A. has taken another step toward its goal of being a pure specialty materials player by 2024 by acquiring the performance adhesives business of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.65 billion or 20 times EBITDA. Arkema said the acquisition aligns with its...
ASHLAND, OH
Zacks.com

Strong Demand and Prices Bring Boom Time for Fertilizers: 4 Picks

The fertilizer industry is on a solid footing buoyed by strong global demand and prices for crop nutrients. Strong agricultural market trends, a rally in crop commodity prices and attractive farm economics are spurring demand for fertilizers globally. Demand for fertilizers is also backed by the need to grow the production of grains to address rising consumption. A tight global supply-demand balance is also driving fertilizer prices.
AGRICULTURE
airwaysmag.com

IATA: Strong Cargo Demand in July 2021

MIAMI – According to the IATA news release issued on August 31, cargo demand has continued to grow during the month of July showing that the upward trend is maintaining its pace. All comparisons are made with figures recorded in July 2019 as 2020 results were distorted by the Covid-19...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Wind Power Aftermarket O&M Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Goldwind, Semikron, Vestas, Ingeteam Power Technology

The recent research publication on Wind Power Aftermarket O&M market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Wind Power Aftermarket O&M investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Wind Power Aftermarket O&M M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Siemens Games, Vestas, Ingeteam Power Technology SA, Solvento, McLaren Engineering Group, Semikron, Nanjing Avis, Goldwind, Eulikind, Shanghai Electric, CSSC Haizhuang Wind Power, Sinovel, Changzhou Hetaiyunwei, Datang Corporation, Concord New Energy, CGN Wind Energy Limited, EEECHINA Inc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Strong Vaccine Demand Lifting Pharma Sales

There are multiple coronavirus vaccines on the market, and with the likelihood of booster shots increasing by the day, the revenue outlook for healthcare exchange traded funds, including the VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH), is improving. PPH tracks the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index and is home to 25...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Green Engineering is the future for a healthy planet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 'Engineers' are truly the ones who are largely known as the 'creators' on our planet, who shape dreams into reality. The evolution of the human race from ancient to today's modern times took its due course followed by the rapid development on the planet. Engineers have witnessed the evolution of development and its impact. Today on the celebratory occasion of 'World Engineer's Day 2021' is proposed on the theme 'Engineering for a Healthy Planet'.
ENVIRONMENT
cuereport.com

Global Stepper System Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest research report on Stepper System market extensively studies all factors that will determine the development of this business sphere over 2021-2026. It focusses on the major growth propellers and opportunities that will boost the remuneration of the industry over the analysis period, as well as the challenges and limitations impeding it.
MARKETS
cuereport.com

Ceramic Crucible Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021-2026

The latest research report on Ceramic Crucible market extensively studies all factors that will determine the development of this business sphere over 2021-2026. It focusses on the major growth propellers and opportunities that will boost the remuneration of the industry over the analysis period, as well as the challenges and limitations impeding it.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Medium Voltage Transformers Market Research Report – ABB, Siemens, GE, Hitachi

A new informative report titled as the global Medium Voltage Transformers Market has recently published in the extensive repository of Contrive Datum Insights. The global Medium Voltage Transformers research is often attributed to several applicable business strategies to enlarge the businesses. Additionally, it offers a comparative study of key players along with their business frameworks to understand global competition among those. It offers a complete analysis of market strategies and how those strategic forces affect the market growth. Due to the rising demand of online platforms in businesses, it offers technological advancements and their impacts on businesses. Additionally, it offers insights on changing business scenario, historical records as well as futuristic developments.
MARKETS

