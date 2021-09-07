CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mom Emily Ratajakowski Will Return to the Runway for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 3 Show

By Siba Mosana
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago

Emily Ratajakowski demonstrates that ‘supermodel’ and ‘supermom’ are the same with her comeback. The new mom will return to the runway for the highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show.

It has barely been a year since supermodel Emily Ratajakowski was serving the best maternity fashion. Now, the 29-year-old beauty is looking to make her runway return just six months after welcoming her baby.

Rihanna recently took to Instagram to tease her upcoming Savage X Fenty lingerie show presentation. Soon, the word came out that new mom Emily Ratajakowski would make an appearance in the showcase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7MiL_0boWJsZv00

EMILY WELCOMES BABY

Emily Ratajakowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first baby together in March. The model first introduced the baby boy named Sylvester Apollo Bear to the world on Instagram.

Ratajakiwski and McClard have been married since 2018 and have been eager to share their sweet moments online. As a result, the couple also has been giving fans glimpses into their pregnancy journey.

Ratajakowski posed with the newborn in an image exposing fans to her new role as a mother. Additionally, Ratajakowski gushed over her baby boy’s arrival in the Instagram caption, revealing her joy:

“...Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Since then, the gorgeous supermodel has been showing off her post-baby figure in crop tops and bikinis. However, those occasional paparazzi shots and Instagram posts cannot compare to what she will showcase on the Savage X Fenty stage.

SAVAGE X FENTY VOL 3

Ratajakowski is the first high-profile model who has been confirmed as a participant in the upcoming show. The model was pictured wearing a tiny hot pink set showing every curve of her rock-hard figure.

Emily Ratajkowski dons skimpy 2-piece for runway return with Savage X Fenty https://t.co/DA4MtVgd29 pic.twitter.com/Xjqt0hv4uf

— Page Six (@PageSix) September 2, 2021

In addition to the revealing lingerie set, Ratajakowski wears her hair in trendy plaits and adorns stylish gold accessories. Her runway return was also not made easy by the looks of her leopard print stilettos.

Although Ratajakowski is the first model who is confirmed to walk the show, other stars were pictured on the presentation’s set. Eagle-eyed cameras caught glimpses of James Corden and Ricky Martin at the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWQAC_0boWJsZv00

If the possible star-studded lineup is not much to get excited about the show, then Rihanna’s press statement may do the job. The singer turned entrepreneur described the upcoming spectacular as:

​​“Combining fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture.”

Like previous years, the Savage X Fenty show will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Fans can gear up to see some of the hottest names in the industry, including hot mama Emily Ratajakowski on 24 September.

