Poem: 'One Day More'

Hubby and I generally eat dinner late, perched with legs outstretched on our comfortable recliners watching something good on Netflix or Hulu. When finished, after unwisely gobbling down dinner on an empty stomach, the pang of hunger still plagues me. Based on the theory that the stomach does not immediately recognize that it is full, the hunger still lurks, and I look around for something for dessert. Hubby never fails to have a package of cookies stashed somewhere, either on the table next to the couch, or on top of the mini-fridge, or hiding under his underwear in the bottom drawer of the bureau. Brandishing a package of fake Oreos or fake Caramel Delight Girl Scout Cookies purchased at the Dollar Tree, we both carefully choose a few cookies to munch on. Still not satisfied, I plead “Just one more!” as my hand reaches in to grab a handful.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO