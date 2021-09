ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A cold front to the west will bring Southwest Virginia the chance for showers and storms late Wednesday and into Thursday. Much of the region will be dry during the daytime hours Wednesday; a few isolated showers and storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway cannot be ruled out for the afternoon, though. There will be an increase in cloud cover throughout the day with high temperatures in the 80s. A few spots in Central Virginia and Southside, such as Lynchburg and Danville, may reach the 90-degree mark.

BLUE RIDGE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO