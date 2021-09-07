CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2:00 PM today.

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches and parking lots around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report flooding to the National Weather Service by email atALB.stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for Saratoga County in east central New York Central Schenectady County in east central New York Northern Schoharie County in east central New York South Central Warren County in east central New York Southwestern Washington County in east central New York Fulton County in eastern New York Southeastern Hamilton County in eastern New York Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, The public reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Up to 4 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Gloversville, Glens Falls, Johnstown, Hudson Falls, Cobleskill, Canajoharie, Fonda, Glenville, Milton, Ballston Spa, Fort Edward, Corinth, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, Greenwich, St. Johnsville, Ephratah and Broadalbin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and south central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Columbia; Montour; Northumberland; Schuylkill Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Schuylkill, southeastern Northumberland, north central Dauphin, southeastern Montour and southeastern Columbia Counties through 530 PM EDT At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elysburg to near Elizabethville. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, Ashland, Elysburg, Fairview-Ferndale, Trevorton, Marshallton, Lavelle, Aristes, Numidia, Wilburton Number One, Locustdale, Slabtown, Klingerstown, Beurys Lake, Wilburton Number Two, Leck Kill, Urban and Stonington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Presque Isle; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
Hyde County, NC
Carteret County, NC
Dare County, NC
Ocracoke, NC
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Huerfano and southern Pueblo Counties through 715 PM MDT At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Pueblo Reservoir to 13 miles south of Blende. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Huerfano and southern Pueblo Counties, including the following locations... Beulah and Colorado City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Washtenaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Washtenaw County through 830 PM EDT At 736 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Saline around 755 PM EDT. Milan around 800 PM EDT. Ypsilanti and Willis around 810 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bridgewater, Pittsfield Township, Pleasant Lake and Whittaker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Indiana...and southeastern and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Lagrange; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Steuben and northeastern Lagrange Counties through 815 PM EDT At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Lagrange, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Angola and Fremont. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 345 and 357. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 120 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zenith, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Zenith and Neola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or near North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...La Junta automated weather sensor measured 70 mph winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Cheraw. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY At 603 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or 9 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported wind damage in the Ordway area. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Cheraw. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta and North La Junta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 4 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet. Strong rip currents expected. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Large waves may sweep people off of rocks and jetties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Western Greene A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ulster and southwestern Greene Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Woodland Valley Campground, or 16 miles southwest of Hunter, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hunter, Woodland Valley Campground, Mount Tremper, Lanesville, Phoenicia, North-South Lake Campground, Shandaken, Denning, Tannersville, Big Indian, Maplecrest, Oliverea, Chichester, Haines Falls, Woodland, Allaben, Branch, South Jewett, Seager and Pine Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 2 to 4 feet with sets to 5 feet. Strong rip currents expected. * WHERE...San Diego County beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Waves resulting in strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions will gradually subside early this afternoon as winds turn offshore. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

