Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2021

By Benzinga Insights
 8 days ago
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $41.36 million.

• LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $67.33 million.

• UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $184.34 million.

• Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $125.51 million.

• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $33.13 million.

• Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $213.08 million.

• Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $162.96 million.

• Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

Benzinga

Benzinga

