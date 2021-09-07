BMW i Vision Circular concept car unveiled

Mercedes-Benz took its talents to the IAA Mobility 2021 Show in Munich recently to unveil a fully electric rendition of their premium G-Class SUV. The luxe automobile commonly referred to and known as the G-Wagon has become a staple part of the culture finding its way into the core of one of the most observed and coveted lifestyles of the past century. Despite the idea of having a replacement model originally introduced in 2006, the vehicle’s car manufacturer in Daimler AG has continued to produce the automobile making it one of the brand’s most longest-running manufactured vehicles in company history spanning over the course of 42 years and counting. And now with more car companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint and offering more eco-friendly vehicle models, it looks like the notorious G-Class will be able to continue its reign as one of the most sought-after transportation devices with the introduction of a fully battery-powered rendering of the G-Wagon known as the Mercedes-Benz EQG.

