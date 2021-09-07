CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

BMW i Vision Circular concept car unveiled

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BMW has unveiled their latest concept car, the BMW i Vision Circular and the company has said that it is looking ahead for the years 2040 with its new Vision concept. The new BMW i Vision Circular is one of five new concept cars that BMW is showing off, the car is being shown off at IAA Mobility 2021 in Germany.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
AUTOCAR.co.uk

BMW Munich concept to preview sustainable cars of 2040

BMW will emphasise its commitment to sustainable vehicle construction with the unveiling of a radical new concept at the Munich motor show next week. Previewed in an image that gives little away except for an angular SUV-MPV silhouette, the concept will "provide a visionary outlook on the potential of a circular economy and sustainable mobility".
CARS
Robb Report

BMW Motorrad’s Futuristic New Electric Bike Concept Has a Rack for Your Skateboard

The International Motor Show in Germany may not start until next week but that hasn’t stopped BMW Motorrad from unveiling its latest prototype. The futuristic the Concept CE 02 is a hybrid mini-bike aimed at younger riders looking for the next thing in urban mobility. The automaker’s motorcycle division has tried to create something new with the Concept C 02, which is why you’d be forgiven for not knowing whether it’s a motorcycle or a scooter. It’s smaller and less powerful than the former but more capable and fun than the latter. The brand has tried to take the essential features...
CARS
The Independent

BMW Group unveils plan to cut carbon emissions of cars by 40%

BMW Group has announced plans to slash the carbon emissions of the life cycle of its vehicles, including from production.The German firm is aiming to cut emissions by at least 40% by 2030, up from a previous target of a third.It will attempt to do this through a series of measures, including raising the proportion of recycled and re-usable materials used to build its vehicles from nearly 30% to 50%.We are setting ourselves transparent and ambitious goalsOliver Zipse, BMW GroupThe company is hoping to put around 10 million pure electric vehicles on the road during the next 10 years, and...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Audi grandsphere concept unveiled

Audi has unveiled a new concept car,the Audi grandsphere concept and this could give us a look at what Audi has planned for some of its high end cars in the next few years. The new grandsphere concept is an electric vehicle and it comes with level 4 automated driving, this is the second model in Audi’s Sphere concept range, the first was the Skysphere Concept.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw I#Bmw Group#Concept Cars#Circular Economy#Vision Circular#The Bmw Group#The Vision Vehicle#The Iaa Mobility 2021
Carscoops

BMW AMBY Twins Bring I Vision Electric Thinking To Two Wheels

BMW’s i Vision Circular city car is Munich’s big news, but the company’s two-wheel designers also have plenty to say about the future of urban mobility. The i Vision AMBY and BMW Motorrad’s Vision Amby are two different takes on the idea of futuristic e-bikes that blur the boundaries between cycle and motorcycle.
CARS
Baller Status

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Electric G-Class Concept Car

Mercedes-Benz took its talents to the IAA Mobility 2021 Show in Munich recently to unveil a fully electric rendition of their premium G-Class SUV. The luxe automobile commonly referred to and known as the G-Wagon has become a staple part of the culture finding its way into the core of one of the most observed and coveted lifestyles of the past century. Despite the idea of having a replacement model originally introduced in 2006, the vehicle’s car manufacturer in Daimler AG has continued to produce the automobile making it one of the brand’s most longest-running manufactured vehicles in company history spanning over the course of 42 years and counting. And now with more car companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint and offering more eco-friendly vehicle models, it looks like the notorious G-Class will be able to continue its reign as one of the most sought-after transportation devices with the introduction of a fully battery-powered rendering of the G-Wagon known as the Mercedes-Benz EQG.
CARS
motor1.com

BMW Motorrad unveils Concept CE 02 urban electric scooter design

The folks at BMW Motorrad have been certainly going hard on electric two-wheeler development. Just under two months after the official launch of the production BMW CE 04 electric scooter, the team is back with a brand-new design. This time, the Concept CE 02 aims to win over the youngest motor vehicle operators with its charms. Let’s take a look.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
electrek.co

VW unveils new ID concept that previews its upcoming ~$24,000 electric car

VW unveiled today its new ID Life electric car concept at the IAA Mobility show in Munich. The German automaker presented it as something that previews its upcoming cheap ~$24,000 electric car. As we reported last year, Tesla and Volkswagen are currently competing to bring to market the first new...
CARS
marketresearchtelecast.com

BMW presents the i Vision Circular, an ecological, “sustainable and luxury” car, made with recycled materials (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

During the International Automobile Exhibition in Germany (IAA), the BMW company presented The i Vision Circular, a prototype of an electric and ecological car made to a large extent with recycled materials, which is expected to lay the foundations for the next-generation urban models that will be produced by the German firm by 2040.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Live photos of the BMW i Vision AMBY

Here at the 2021 IAA, we had the chance to see BMW’s latest two-wheeled concept car in person. The BMW i Vision AMBY — along with its sportier counterpart, the BMW Motorrad AMBY — is an intriguing pedal-electric bicycle for the future. Not only is it mechanically impressive but it looks quite good as well. Here at the 2021 IAA, the AMBY siblings fit perfectly. In fact, we could use a pedal-electric bike to get around Munich, it’d make life a lot easier.
CARS
RideApart

BMW i Vision AMBY: A Hip And Futuristic Electric Mountain Bike

BMW seems to be going all out with its electric mobility concepts lately. With the CE-04 electric scooter now well and truly a reality, the company had also recently unveiled the CE-02 urban electric scooter, which looks like an ultra-futuristic electric Grom. This time around, BMW has taken the humble bicycle, and sprinkled it with all the technological bells and whistles, so much so that it looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.
CARS
gizmochina.com

BMW i Vision AMBY & Motorrad Vision AMBY e-bikes offer up to 600km range

Automaker BMW is introducing some concept e-bikes that incorporate geofencing technology which enables them to ride within speed limits of city roads, while the full power of the e-bike is released on inter-city highways. These designs are concepts that may become a reality in the future, although they are not far from reality, as some of the principles are already being used with electric cars in Europe and other regions.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Eco Entertainment Concept Cars

The Volkswagen ID.Life. concept car boasts an experimental design that converts into a center for movies and games, appealing to young drivers who want to share special moments with friends on the go. The design of the car consists of natural raw and recycled materials, which give the car a...
CARS
Tire Business

BMW's 'i Vision' green EV concept sports ‘blue rubber' tires

MUNICH, Germany — BMW Group is going green with the color blue. BMW gave a nod to sustainable tire and rubber technology at the launch of its i Vision Circular concept car, billed as "a compact BMW for the year 2040 that is focused squarely on sustainability and luxury." The...
CARS
designboom.com

BMW i vision AMBY e-bike recognizes road types to auto-set high-speeds

BMW i vision AMBY: the first high-speed pedelec for urbanists. debuting at IAA 2021, the BMW i vision AMBY premiers a bicycle with even more possibilities than just electric pedal power. it is the first high-speed pedelec for urbanists. the e-bike is another vision from the bavarian auto-manufacturer after the concept CE 02 and i vision circular, further emphasizing both the urban mobility and circular economy messages.
CARS
techeblog.com

BMW i Vision AMBY Electric Bicycle Can Hit 37MPH, Accelerates Using Throttle Grip and Lever Instead of Pedals

BMW’s vision of electric bicycles is very different from that of other companies, and it shows with their i Vision AMBY and Motorrad Vision AMBY. Both feature an electric drive system with three speed ratings for different types of roads. It’s capable of speeds up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) on cycle tracks, up to 45 km/h (28 mph) on city-center roads and up to 60 km/h (37 mph) on multi-lane roads as well as outside urban areas. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
CARS
Gadget Flow

BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY concept eBike has a range of 68 miles and weighs 144 lbs

Travel around the city with freedom when you have the BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY concept eBike. This uniquely designed eBike boasts a range of 68 miles and weighs just 144 pounds. Even better, you can ride it on anything from cycle paths to city streets. And impressively, this electric vehicle uses geofencing technology to find your location. Then, it automatically selects your speed level. What’s more, the Vision AMBY app knows your profile and accesses things like your keys and theft protection right from your smartphone. Moreover, the asymmetrical design is both adventurous and fun, while the large bicycle fork lends a powerful look. Finally, the chunky tread on both the 24-inch front wheel and 24-inch rear wheel ensures this bike stands up to a host of different terrains.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy