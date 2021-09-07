Windows 11 Android app support not planned for Xbox confirms Microsoft

After announcing the launch date for the next generation of Windows, Microsoft has added more to the streak by confirming that new Surface devices will also be finding their way to the stage. A dedicated page is now live that confirms the next-gen Microsoft Surface launch date to be September 22. Not only does this page talk about the launch details, but also gives out a glimpse of how one of the new Surface devices is going to look like. With these two big reveals lined up, Microsoft is certainly going to be at the center of discussion, at least for a couple of weeks.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO