Windows 11 Android app support not planned for Xbox confirms Microsoft
After yesterday’s circulated rumours suggested that Microsoft may make available Windows 11 supported Android applications on the Xbox console, a Microsoft spokesperson has today confirmed that there are “no plans” to bring Android app support to the Xbox platform. So even though there were hints yesterday in the listing for the Windows 11 Android subsystem that it could possibly roll out to the Xbox games console as noticed by the XDA Forums. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to Windows Central at the company has no plans to bring Android applications to the Xbox.www.geeky-gadgets.com
