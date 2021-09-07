CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Windows 11 Android app support not planned for Xbox confirms Microsoft

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After yesterday’s circulated rumours suggested that Microsoft may make available Windows 11 supported Android applications on the Xbox console, a Microsoft spokesperson has today confirmed that there are “no plans” to bring Android app support to the Xbox platform. So even though there were hints yesterday in the listing for the Windows 11 Android subsystem that it could possibly roll out to the Xbox games console as noticed by the XDA Forums. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to Windows Central at the company has no plans to bring Android applications to the Xbox.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmochina.com

Microsoft confirms September event for Surface devices ahead of Windows 11 launch

After announcing the launch date for the next generation of Windows, Microsoft has added more to the streak by confirming that new Surface devices will also be finding their way to the stage. A dedicated page is now live that confirms the next-gen Microsoft Surface launch date to be September 22. Not only does this page talk about the launch details, but also gives out a glimpse of how one of the new Surface devices is going to look like. With these two big reveals lined up, Microsoft is certainly going to be at the center of discussion, at least for a couple of weeks.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Guide

Xbox Series X could someday run Android apps

The Xbox and Windows ecosystems get closer every day, and that will be even truer once Windows 11 comes out in October. Over the next few years, we can expect to see select Windows features show up on Xbox — which apparently includes the ability to run Android apps. Windows...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Microsoft has exclusive Xbox news planned for Tokyo Game Show 2021

Microsoft will hold a special Xbox presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2021 later this month that will feature some "exclusive news." According to the official event website (thanks, VGC), Microsoft will present a 50-minute showcase on September 30th at 6pm Japan Standard Time (2am PT/ 5am ET/10am BST). Microsoft isn't giving anything away about what will feature during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021, but a blurb explaining the presentation says the company has some "exclusive news and content to share."
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

No, Xbox is not getting the Windows 11 Android subsystem

The Microsoft Store listing for the Android subsystem added Xbox support. This led to widespread speculation that Microsoft is bringing Android apps and maybe games to Xbox. Recently, XDA noticed that the page for the Android subsystem on Windows 11, slated to bring Android apps to Windows, also lists Xbox support. This led to speculation (and a whole load of emails and DMs) that Microsoft is planning to bring Android apps and maybe games to Xbox consoles. I've seen the report pop up on tech sites across the web, however, I'd like to be the bearer of bad news. This isn't happening.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Windows#Xbox Live Apis#Non Xbox Live Android#Technology News
Ghacks Technology News

Microsoft is making it harder to change Default Apps in Windows 11

Windows users who want to change the default applications in Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system have a harder time doing so as Microsoft change the process of setting defaults. On Windows 10, when you want to change default apps, you visit Settings > Apps > Default Apps. One of the...
SOFTWARE
Taylor Daily Press

Windows Insiders can test Android apps on Windows 11

Windows Insider Program participants can already try to test how Android apps run on Windows 11. The specific app for the Android subsystem for Windows has appeared in the Microsoft App Store. Windows 11 brings, As we described in a preview on TechzineLots of new functions for the operating system....
SOFTWARE
CNET

Android apps are coming to Windows 11, but not in October. What to know

If you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its new app Store, we've got bad news. The software giant recently said that Android apps won't be part of the Windows 11 launch on Oct. 5. The apps will, however, appear in a preview test in the coming months, but a date hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
windowslatest.com

Microsoft shows off Windows 11’s redesigned Photos app

Ahead of Windows 11’s October 5 launch, Microsoft is planning to update the native apps with WinUI and Fluent Design makeover. In addition to a new Paint and Snipping Tool, Windows 11 is also expected to ship with a new Photos app, which should make it easier for users to organise, find and edit their digital photos.
SOFTWARE
bigeasymagazine.com

9 Best Apps for Android Users

The popularity of Android devices is increasing by the day. With professional-grade cameras, long battery life, and great internet plan like those on Optimum packages, they have the ability to have our lives faster, easier, and better. There are millions of Android apps out there, some require internet connectivity while...
CELL PHONES
WebProNews

No, Android Apps Are Not Coming to the Xbox

The Xbox will not be getting Windows 11 Android app support, despite some rumors to the contrary. One of the biggest features in Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 is support for Android apps. Microsoft had originally planned on including support when Windows 11 shipped, but the company has since indicated Android support will arrive later.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Windows 11 shipping without Android apps isn't a big deal to many

When Microsoft announced the delay of Android app support on Windows 11, I was disappointed. I was curious to see if most of our readers felt the same way. This weekend, we ran a poll about the delay. It turns out that many of our readers don't mind that they'll have to wait for Android app support on Microsoft's new OS.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

Microsoft News apps update on iOS and Android to become Microsoft Start

The official iOS and Android Microsoft News apps have now updated in all supported regions and as a result been rebranded as Microsoft Start. Microsoft Start is Microsoft’s (kind of) new initiative to create a hub of various news and other features for users to access all in one place. The new Start apps, currently named Start(News) to help avoid confusion with users who are unaware of the shift in direction, actually function very similar to the original Microsoft News Android and iOS apps but they do boast a new app icon and a modified color scheme to signify the change.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Poll: Have you been experiencing bugs in Google's Android apps lately?

Google makes plenty of great apps for smartphones, whether they're on iOS or the best Android phones ... that is, when they work. While no app developer is perfect and apps can often experience bugs, Google can't seem to get its apps and services together to just work. Something important always seems to break, which can render some apps and even phones useless.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Flutter 2.5 released with full-screen Android app and Material You support

If you’re into cross-platform development, chances are you’ve heard of Flutter. Using the Dart language, Flutter is a cross-platform UI framework that aims to make developing for anything from iOS to the web as easy as possible. Yesterday, Google announced the release of Flutter 2.5 and Dart 2.14, and there’s a lot that’s new.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

Enable or Disable Xbox App Automatic Startup on Windows 11/10

When installed on Windows, Apps can register themselves to launch as soon as you log in to your account. While this works for those apps which you need to be there, such as Screenshot taking tools, but apps that can be launched later can get annoying. The same is the case with the Xbox App, and this guide will show how you can enable or disable the Xbox App Automatic Startup on Windows 11/10.
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

You need 16GB of RAM to run Android apps smoothly on your Windows 11 desktop

According to Microsoft, Android support for Windows 11 will require at least 8GB of RAM. If you want a smoother, faster experience, the company recommends that you have 16GB. Recent benchmark scores gave users an idea of how the Android Subsystem will perform. There is still no official rollout date...
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Android “Push” will mirror Pixel phone apps on Chromebooks

Google has long had two major platforms (three if you count The Web, more if you also count Fuchsia and other custom operating systems), but Android and Chrome OS haven’t exactly crossed paths until recently. Fortunately, Google has been working on bridging the two, more than just running Android apps on Chromebooks. An upcoming feature might be Google’s biggest push in that direction, figuratively and literally, with a “Push” function that will let Android phones, particularly Google’s Pixel phones, stream their screens to Chromebooks.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

What's new for developers in Windows 11

1.For the first time ever, Microsoft will now support Android apps and let users download them on the PCs. 11 users run their favourite Android mobile games and apps on PCs through the Amazon Appstore. 2. Microsoft has redesigned Stores to make it easier to search for and discover new...
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy