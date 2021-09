The Xbox Series X and Series S have been out for nearly ten months, and if you’ve been lucky enough to pick one up for yourself, you may just be ready to ditch the batteries and up your controller game. Before looking to a third party, Microsoft has its own premium option with the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, the latest revision of one of the most popular premium controllers from the Xbox One era. It recently received a price cut down to $157.99, so we took it for a spin to see if it’s capable of upping your game.

