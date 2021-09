Welcome to the Monday Finish, where we’re deeply refreshed after an entire PGA Tour offseason of… [checks watch] one week!. Patrick Reed’s strange position. We’ve reached the most pivotal chapter yet in Patrick Reed‘s complex, high-profile Ryder Cup history. Since his team debut in 2014, Reed has essentially been the story of Team USA, through his individual success — he’s 3-0 in singles matches — and his rollercoaster ride as a teammate.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO